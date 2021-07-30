Largest ever Indian couture week is here!

Couture week ignites the fashion mechanics of desire, aspiration and grandeur. Even in gloomy times, the extravagance of couture was held high, and the wedding market kept surging. However, a wedding season can’t go without a couture week. So, with a fresher iteration India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times is back with a bang. Unlike, every other year, this is the first time we will see 19 designers showcase their collection - the largest ever - which will be streamed on the digital stratosphere. With jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, the week-long fashion spectacle will be held from August 24-29. “Couture is the finest form of expression as it reveals the brand narrative, immaculate construction and design ideology in its truest element. ICW this year has seen an unprecedented response, despite the trying times with 19 coveted names showcasing, making it the biggest and brightest show. We are delighted Hindustan Times has once again joined hands with us to add continuity and bring these multi-faceted visions to the forefront,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

