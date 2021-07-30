Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Largest ever Indian couture week is here!
Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra and Model Jasmeet Devhan in a Rahul Mishra creation
Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra and Model Jasmeet Devhan in a Rahul Mishra creation
fashion

Largest ever Indian couture week is here!

From magnificent sets to extravagant ensembles and a vast lineup of designers, India Couture Week 2021 will be a showcase to remember. Designers who would be showcasing:Amit Aggarwal Amit GTAnamika KhannaAnju ModiAshima LeenaDolly JFalguni Shane PeacockGaurav GuptaKunal RawalManish MalhotraPankaj & NidhiRahul MishraReynu TaandonRohit Gandhi + Rahul KhannaShantanu & NikhilSiddartha TytlerSuneet VarmaTarun Tahiliani Varun Bahl Designers who would be showcasing:
READ FULL STORY
By HTC
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Couture week ignites the fashion mechanics of desire, aspiration and grandeur. Even in gloomy times, the extravagance of couture was held high, and the wedding market kept surging. However, a wedding season can’t go without a couture week. So, with a fresher iteration India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times is back with a bang. Unlike, every other year, this is the first time we will see 19 designers showcase their collection - the largest ever - which will be streamed on the digital stratosphere. With jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, the week-long fashion spectacle will be held from August 24-29. “Couture is the finest form of expression as it reveals the brand narrative, immaculate construction and design ideology in its truest element. ICW this year has seen an unprecedented response, despite the trying times with 19 coveted names showcasing, making it the biggest and brightest show. We are delighted Hindustan Times has once again joined hands with us to add continuity and bring these multi-faceted visions to the forefront,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.