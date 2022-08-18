Looking for tips to prevent hair damage this rainy season? Here's how to avoid monsoon hair fall

High humidity and moisture during monsoon turns our scalp into a breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections where the rainy season makes our hair roots weaker and leads to an oil and greasy scalp as the humidity robs our scalp of natural oils, which further affects the pH balance of our scalp. With hair loss and damage issues immensely troubling us and peaking during the monsoons, people should choose the correct way to deal with the problem.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, shared, “During monsoon we often get wet and vigorously dry our hair with a towel, which shakes the roots of the hair, leading to more hair fall when we comb our hair next time. Blow drying the hair is out of the question as this heat can damage the hair further. To avoid this damage, get an old t-shirt or a soft cotton dupatta and just tie your hair in it, allowing it to soak all the water. Once the water stops dripping you can simply let them air dry.”

She added, “All it takes to arrest that hair fall is to simply switch from chemical-based shampoo to an organic one. The chemicals might give an immediate result but the harsh toxins harm in the long run. One of the biggest culprits are the harsh chemical dyes with ammonia and its by-products. Thankfully today we have alternatives like ready to use henna cream that can give black, brown, red, copper, blonde colours as well, all with the help of natural ingredients like indigo, beetroot, pomegranate and other herbs. The effect lasts 15-20 days, only needing root touch ups. The goodness of henna also helps in cutting down hair fall.”

For coloured hair, she suggested, “A colour fixation line of shampoo and conditioner is needed so that the colour stays longer. Such shampoos contain mild cleansing agents, which balances the pH level of the scalp, especially during monsoon. Following it with a colour fixation conditioner nourishes your hair, smoothens them and keeps them fizz free, apart from arresting the hair fall.”

According to Dr Vatsal Panwar, Cosmetologist at Gurugram's Medharbour Hospital, when we are caught unaware and get drenched in rain, the raindrops affect our hair and scalp the most. She said, “We all are aware of the immense pollution in the air that gets mixed with rain water and reaches our scalp. When this concoction of chemicals stays in the hair, it can lead to fungi and bacteria build up. Thus, it is advisable to wash your hair with an antifungal shampoo thrice a week, to clean out any fungal build up. If the irritation or scratchy scalp continues then immediately seek a doctor as it could be bacterial infection that needs medical attention.”

She advised, “It is important to identify the problem and one should not ignore the symptoms for too long as it can lead to severe dermatitis which will take longer to heal. Timely intervention is the key here. Extra hydration in monsoon is needed for hair, despite getting wet and so much of water already everywhere. A good colour fixation hair mask, which has the goodness of butters and oils, replenishes the nutrients, making the hair stronger and less susceptible to hair fall. Follow it with a shampoo and conditioner and you will see a marked difference. Repeat once a week for best results.”