Loved Kangana Ranaut’s pastel kurta set? These similar breezy styles are perfect for summer

Kangana Ranaut has a way of making traditional Indian wear feel effortlessly modern. After stepping out in a grand metallic Paithani saree, the actress switched gears with a softer, more relaxed ethnic look, a pastel pink kurta set that perfectly captured summer elegance. The look was all about balancing comfort with sophistication. Kangana’s dusty pink sharara-style ensemble featured delicate floral detailing, a breezy silhouette, and a lightweight feel, making it perfect for daytime outings. Peach kurta sets inspired by Kangana Ranaut (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The soft pastel shade instantly gave the outfit a romantic charm, while the floral print added a fresh, everyday appeal. The structured kurta featured a classic neckline and three-quarter sleeves, creating a polished yet comfortable silhouette. The flared bottoms brought movement to the outfit, giving it the festive feel of a sharara while keeping the ease of trousers. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta featuring subtle border detailing, statement jewellery, and traditional juttis, proving that even a simple pastel kurta set can look elevated with the right styling. If you loved Kangana’s pink moment, here are similar kurta sets

This pink kurta set captures the essence of easy everyday ethnic dressing. The straight kurta silhouette paired with matching pants and a dupatta makes it a versatile choice for work, casual lunches, or family gatherings. The soft rayon slub fabric gives it a relaxed fall, making it comfortable for long summer days while still looking polished. Style it with: Silver earrings, comfortable juttis, and a sleek handbag for a Kangana-inspired minimal look.

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A printed kurta set is always a summer wardrobe hero, and this one brings together comfort and elegance. The V-neck design and three-quarter sleeves give the outfit a refined structure, while the coordinated pants and dupatta create a complete ethnic look. The floral-inspired print adds a feminine touch without making the outfit feel too dressy. Style it with: Pearl accessories and nude flats for an effortless daytime ethnic look.

For those who prefer a slightly more dressed-up version, this embroidered kurta set adds festive charm while keeping the silhouette comfortable. The organza dupatta instantly elevates the outfit, making it suitable for celebrations, family functions, or occasions where you want a little extra detail. Style it with: Statement earrings and embroidered juttis.

This floral printed cotton kurta set channels the same relaxed elegance as Kangana’s look. The breathable fabric makes it summer-friendly, while the coordinated pieces make styling effortless. It is the kind of outfit that works for everyday plans without looking basic. Style it with: A messy bun, minimal jewellery, and strappy sandals.

Cotton sets are a must-have when temperatures rise, and this one combines traditional prints with a comfortable straight silhouette. The palazzo pants add a modern touch while keeping the outfit flowy and easy to wear throughout the day. Style it with: Oxidised jewellery and a printed tote bag.

Farshi salwars have been making a comeback, bringing volume and drama back into ethnic wear. This set combines that trend with embroidery and a relaxed fit. The flowing bottom creates a sharara-like effect, making it a great alternative if you love Kangana’s statement silhouette. Style it with: Heels and a bold clutch for festive occasions.

This embroidered option gives the classic pink kurta set a more occasion-ready upgrade. The organza dupatta adds a delicate layer, while the detailed embroidery makes the outfit feel richer. It is perfect for when you want ethnic wear that feels elegant but not overly heavy. Style it with: A sleek bun, chandbalis, and metallic sandals.

A softer take on festive dressing, this cotton embroidered set combines comfort with traditional detailing. The floral embroidery adds texture while keeping the overall look graceful. The versatile design makes it suitable for everything from festive lunches to evening gatherings. Style it with: Gold jewellery and a soft glam makeup look. Why pink kurta sets are trending again Pink has always had a strong place in Indian fashion, but the current trend is moving towards softer shades: dusty pinks, blush tones, and muted pastels. These colours feel fresh, wearable, and perfect for summer wardrobes. Much like Kangana’s look, the focus is not just on colour but on creating balance: breathable fabrics, elegant silhouettes, and accessories that add personality. Similar stories for you: Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Pink kurta sets; FAQs Why are pastel pink kurta sets trending? Pastel pink feels fresh, feminine, and summer-friendly. It offers a softer alternative to brighter festive colours while still looking elegant. Are sharara-style kurta sets still trending? Yes. Sharara and farshi silhouettes continue to trend because they offer the drama of festive wear with the comfort of pants. How can you make a simple kurta set look expensive? Statement jewellery, structured handbags, elegant footwear, and a well-styled dupatta can instantly elevate the look. Can pink kurta sets be worn for office? Yes. Choose simple silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and minimal embroidery for a polished office-friendly look.