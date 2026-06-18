Loved Sharvari’s old-school kurta sets in Main Vaapas Aaunga? Recreate the vintage vibe with these 8 picks

There is a certain magic in the way old-world romance is portrayed on screen: handwritten letters, quiet glances, slow-burn emotions, and outfits that feel like they belong to a different era. Set against the backdrop of the pre-Partition era, Main Vaapas Aaunga taps into that feeling of nostalgia, longing, and timeless love. True to the kind of storytelling associated with Imtiaz Ali’s cinematic style, the film explores emotions that are less about grand declarations and more about yearning, memories, and the relationships that stay with us. And at the centre of this old-world aesthetic is Sharvari Wagh, who perfectly embodies the mood with her soft, romantic wardrobe. Her kurta sets feel like a love letter to traditional Indian dressing: graceful silhouettes, delicate details, rich fabrics, and colours that look straight out of a vintage photograph. Sharvari’s old-school kurta sets in Main Wapis Aunga (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less What makes her Indian-wear style stand out is how effortless it feels. The outfits are not trying too hard; they rely on beautiful craftsmanship, classic cuts, and the kind of elegance that never really goes out of fashion. Picks that bring the same nostalgic, old-school charm to your wardrobe

The beauty of old-school ethnic fashion lies in pieces that look elegant without feeling overwhelming, and this SIRIL kurta set captures that everyday romance perfectly. The silhouette keeps the look timeless and versatile, making it a great choice for anyone who loves the simplicity of traditional dressing. Unlike heavily embellished festive wear, this kind of kurta set lets the fabric, fit, and overall styling do the talking. Style it like Sharvari: Add delicate earrings, a soft dupatta drape, and minimal makeup for a dreamy vintage-inspired look.

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Velvet has always been associated with royal Indian dressing, and this set brings that old-world richness beautifully. The straight kurta silhouette keeps the outfit modern and wearable, while the velvet texture instantly adds depth and a festive feel. The embroidery gives it a traditional touch, and the matching trousers and dupatta create a complete, polished look. This is the kind of outfit that works for evening celebrations, winter weddings, or occasions where you want your ethnic wear to feel luxurious without going over the top. Style it like Sharvari: Pair with antique gold jewellery, soft waves, and a classic bindi.

Nothing says vintage romance quite like puff sleeves. This kurta takes inspiration from classic feminine silhouettes with its floral embroidery and statement sleeves. The art silk fabric gives it a festive sheen while keeping the overall look graceful. The puff sleeve detail adds personality, making it feel like something you would spot in a nostalgic period film: feminine, elegant, and dreamy. Style it like Sharvari: Keep accessories delicate and let the sleeves be the hero.

Blue has always been a colour closely linked with timeless Indian aesthetics: calming, elegant, and effortlessly photogenic. This cerulean kurta set brings together a rich colour palette with gold motif detailing, giving it a festive yet sophisticated appeal. The matching straight pants and printed dupatta make it easy to wear while still looking styled. It captures that perfect balance between traditional charm and modern comfort. Style it like Sharvari: Add gold bangles, juttis, and a simple braid for a vintage-inspired finish.

Soft pastel shades are having a major moment in ethnic fashion, and peach remains one of those colours that instantly creates a romantic mood. This poly silk kurta set brings a gentle festive glow while keeping the overall aesthetic elegant and feminine. The colour makes it perfect for daytime events, intimate celebrations, or family gatherings. It has the kind of understated charm that feels timeless rather than trend-driven. Style it like Sharvari: Pair with pearls, soft curls, and a pastel dupatta.

If you want to recreate the richer side of old-school Indian fashion, velvet is the easiest way to do it. This kurta set leans into the luxurious texture of velvet while keeping the silhouette classic. The dupatta completes the look, making it a great option for festive evenings when you want your outfit to feel special. The fabric itself adds drama, so even minimal styling can make this look elevated. Style it like Sharvari: Choose statement earrings and let the velvet texture shine.

Maroon, zari embroidery, and velvet together create the ultimate festive combination. This set feels deeply rooted in traditional Indian aesthetics while still looking contemporary. The embroidered detailing adds richness, and the organza dupatta brings a lighter, softer contrast to the heavier fabric. It is perfect for weddings, festive dinners, or occasions where you want that royal ethnic feel. Style it like Sharvari: Go for traditional gold jewellery and a sleek bun.

Teal is one of those shades that instantly makes ethnic wear look more luxurious. The embroidered yoke detail adds focus to the neckline while keeping the rest of the outfit balanced. The straight silhouette makes it easy to wear, while the velvet finish gives it that cinematic festive feel. It is a beautiful choice for anyone who wants something traditional but slightly different from the usual reds and pinks. Style it like Sharvari: Add statement earrings and a classic ethnic hairstyle. Why Sharvari’s Main Vaapas Aaunga wardrobe feels so timeless The biggest takeaway from Sharvari’s ethnic looks is that great fashion does not always need to be loud. The charm comes from silhouettes, craftsmanship, and the emotions an outfit carries. The pre-Partition setting of Main Vaapas Aaunga brings back a slower, more romantic era of dressing; where every detail felt intentional. And these kurta sets capture that same mood: nostalgic, graceful, and beautifully timeless. Similar stories for you: Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Sharvari’s Old-School Kurta Sets in Main Wapis Aunga: FAQs Why are Sharvari’s kurta sets in Main Wapis Aunga trending? Sharvari’s ethnic looks stand out because they reflect the film’s pre-Partition setting and its old-world romantic mood. The soft colours, classic silhouettes, and traditional details capture a sense of nostalgia and timeless Indian fashion. Which fabrics work best for a vintage-inspired ethnic look? Fabrics like velvet, silk blends, cotton, organza, and art silk work beautifully for this aesthetic as they add texture, richness, and a timeless festive feel. How can I recreate Sharvari’s vintage ethnic style? Choose classic silhouettes like straight kurtas and embroidered sets, add traditional jewellery, opt for soft hairstyles, and keep the styling elegant rather than overly dramatic. What makes old-school kurta sets different from modern festive wear? Old-school kurta sets focus more on elegance, craftsmanship, and graceful silhouettes rather than heavy embellishment. Think straight cuts, delicate embroidery, rich fabrics, vintage-inspired colours, and comfortable styling.