Madhuri Dixit in rose pink sharara and cape set looks mesmerising on birthday

Madhuri Dixit turned 54 yesterday (May 15, 2021). The actor was, however, working on her birthday. How do we know this? Well, she shared another set of images from the shooting of the latest episode of her dance reality show and we are mesmerised by the stunning way she rocked the fusion outfit. Madhuri always looks glamorous in a traditional attire, but lately, she has been wearing ensembles that have a modern twist to them and as a result, can be worn as evening attires as well.

Madhuri stole the show last night in her rose pink outfit. The images that we are talking about have the actor dressed in a sharara and cape set which is from the shelves of the designer Ritika Mirchandani. For the shoot, the mother-of-two wore a spaghetti strap kurti that was adorned with intricate pink shimmery threadwork. She teamed it with a pair of flowy sharara pants. To complete, the attire, the stunner wore a matching cape that had similar embroidery on its zig-zag border.

The birthday girl styled her look with a pair of statement-making earrings and a chunky bracelet. Madhuri's glam featured subtle shimmery eyeshadow with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, some highlighter and a deep red lipstick. She completed the look by tying her hair in a messy bun and accessorising it with red roses that matched the shade of her lipstick. Madhuri shared the images from the shoot on Instagram with the caption, "Grateful (sic)."

She has lately been posting a lot of traditional looks that have a touch of a modern twist to them. Check out some of those attires:

What do you think about this outfit? On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is co-judging the third season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter