Madhuri Dixit leaves for Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in yellow embroidered silk saree with husband Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit is one of the celebrities travelling to Ayodhya today to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony. The paparazzi clicked Madhuri with her husband, Shriram Nene, at the Kalina airport in the morning. Apart from Madhuri, other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Shetty, and a few other celebrities also travelled to Ayodhya. Scroll through to check out what Madhuri Dixit wore to the event. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene leave for Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Madhuri Dixit leaves for the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Shriram Nene, chose ethnic ensembles for attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The paparazzi clicked them at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, where the couple posed for the cameras and greeted the media before heading inside to catch their flight. While Madhuri chose a heavily embellished yellow silk saree for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, Shriram complemented his wife in a maroon kurta, matching brocade embroidered jacket, white dhoti, and tan mojaris.

Coming to the details of Madhuri's ethnic look, the yellow silk saree features gold brocade embroidery done in leaf patterns, tassels on the hem of the pallu, and broad gold patti borders decked in shimmering sequin and gold taar work. Madhuri wore the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall off the shoulder elegantly.

Madhuri paired the silk saree with a matching gold silk blouse featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, brocade work, and sequin embellishments on the neck. She chose a gold bracelet, rings, embellished gold wedge heels, and jhumkis for the accessories. In the end, striking eye makeup, a dainty bindi, on-fleek brows, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, a pulled-back bun, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event is set to take place today, on Monday, January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the ceremony.