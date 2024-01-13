Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 tips to glam up your pooja look with grace and style

The joyous festival of Makar Sankranti is just around the corner, bringing with it the fun of kite flying and delicious sweets. On January 15, the auspicious occasion is celebrated with great fanfare and fervour across India. As the sun moves north, the occasion marks the beginning of longer days, which are considered very auspicious during the Uttarayan season. The festival is known by different names in different parts of India: Makara Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh; Pongal in Tamil Nadu; Uttarayana in Gujarat and Rajasthan; Maghi in Haryana and Punjab; Poush Songkranti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana. As the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti approaches in 2024, elevate your pooja experience with grace and style.(Instagram)

No Indian festival is complete without dressing up, and Sankrati is no different, so if you have yet to decide on your festive looks, don't worry, we are here to help. Kavita Bajpai, Fashion Expert and Brand Manager at LIVA shared with HT Lifestyle five tips to elevate your pooja look striking the perfect balance between tradition and elegance for a glamorous appearance. (Also read: Makar Sankranti colours 2024: Yellow to green; celeb-inspired outfit ideas for the harvest festival )

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

5 fashion tips for a perfect Makar Sankranti look

1. Traditional Attire with a Modern Twist

Embrace the beauty of traditional Indian attire but add a modern touch to it. Choose a classic saree or salwar suit in vibrant Sankranti colours like yellow, green, or orange. Experiment with contemporary blouse designs or a trendy dupatta draping style to infuse a touch of elegance.

2. Accessorize Thoughtfully

Elevate your Pooja look with the right accessories. Opt for traditional jewellery like jhumkas, bangles, and a statement necklace. Ensure that your accessories complement your outfit and don't overpower it. A bindi or maang tikka can add an extra layer of grace to your ensemble.

3. Festive Hairstyles

Style your hair in a way that complements your overall look. Consider traditional hairstyles like a bun adorned with fresh flowers or braids with embellished hair accessories. Experiment with different hairdos that reflect the festive spirit while keeping you comfortable throughout the Pooja ceremony.

4. Subtle Makeup Choices

Keep your makeup classy and subtle. Opt for earthy tones that enhance your natural beauty. A well-defined bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a touch of lip colour can go a long way. Don't forget to set your makeup to ensure it stays fresh throughout the celebration.

5. Footwear that Blends Comfort and Style

Sankranti festivities often involve rituals and ceremonies that may require you to be on your feet. Choose footwear that balances comfort and style. Consider traditional juttis, mojaris, or sandals that match the colour palette of your outfit. This way, you can participate in the celebrations without compromising on comfort.