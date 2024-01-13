Happy Uttarayan 2024: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones on the kite-flying festival

Uttarayan, the festival of kites, is celebrated with various activities including kite flying and indulging in sweets and flavourful khichdi. Gujaratis look forward to shouting "Kai Po Che" to the kites flying in the sky during the Uttarayan festival, which is much more than just worship and sweets. Uttarāyaṇa, also called Uttarayanam, is derived from the Sanskrit words 'uttaram' (north) and 'ayanam' (movement). It describes the northward movement of the sun. This is "the actual movement of the Sun in relation to the Earth" according to the Gregorian calendar. Across most regions, Uttarayan celebrations span two to four days, during which time participants worship the Sun God, take holy dips in designated water sources, give alms to the poor, fly kites, make sesame and jaggery sweets, honour cattle, and more. (Also read: Uttarayan 2024: Date, history and significance of kite-flying festival ) Happy Uttarayan 2024: Best wishes, images and messages to share with loved ones(HT Photo)

If you and your family are celebrating Uttarayan, here is our special collection of wishes and greetings to share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms to make the occasion even more special.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Happy Uttarayan 2024 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings

Let the kites of happiness and prosperity fly high in your life this Uttarayan. Have a wonderful and joyful celebration!

Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a vibrant kite festival celebrated in India(HT Photo)

Sending you warm wishes for a joyous Uttarayan! May your kite fly high, and your heart soar with happiness.

May the winds of Uttarayan carry away all your worries, and the kites of joy fill your life with vibrant colours. Happy Kite Flying Festival!

It marks the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere, symbolizing the end of winter.(HT Photo)

On this festive day of Uttarayan, may the colorful kites paint your life with happiness and success. Happy Kite Flying!

As the kites dance in the sky, may your life also dance to the tunes of happiness and success. Wishing you a Happy Uttarayan!

Families and friends come together to fly colorful kites during this joyous occasion.(HT Photo)

May the strings of your kite be strong, and the wind of joy guide it to new heights. Happy Uttarayan!

Wishing you a day filled with the thrill of kite flying and the joy of shared moments. Happy Uttarayan to you and your loved ones!

The sky becomes a canvas of fluttering kites, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.(HT Photo)

May the sun bless you with warmth, the wind guide your kite, and the festival bring you moments of pure delight. Happy Uttarayan!

Wishing you a sky full of vibrant kites and a heart full of joy this Uttarayan! Have a Happy and Colorful Kite Festival!

Traditional foods like sesame seeds and jaggery sweets are savored during Uttarayan.(HT Photo)

Uttarayan is not just about flying kites; it's about celebrating the highs and lows with a cheerful spirit. Have a fantastic day!

May your spirits soar as high as the kites in the sky! Happy Uttarayan filled with fun, laughter, and endless celebrations.

People exchange greetings, wishing each other happiness and prosperity on this auspicious day.(HT Photo)

As the kites dot the sky, may your life be dotted with moments of happiness and success. Happy Uttarayan!

On this Uttarayan, may the threads of your life be as resilient as the strings of a kite, holding strong against any challenges. Happy celebrations!