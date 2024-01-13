Uttarayan 2024: Date, history and significance of kite-flying festival

Uttarayan 2024: The Sanskrit terms "uttaram" (north) and "ayanam" (movement) are the source of the term Uttarayana, also known as Uttarayanam, which refers to the northward movement of the Sun. In the Gregorian calendar, this means "the actual movement of the sun in relation to the earth". Also known as the six-month period between the winter and summer solstices (roughly 20 December - 20 January). The harvest festival, Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is one of the most anticipated occasions in Gujarat. Activities include flying kites, making sweets and indulging in delicious khichdi. The Uttarayan festival is much more than just worship and sweets, as Gujaratis look forward to shouting "Kai Po Che" to the kites flying in the sky. From date to history, here's all you need to know about this auspicious occasion. (Also read: Uttarayan 2024 date and time: Will it be celebrated on January 14 or 15? Know shubh muhurat ) Celebrated with colourful kites filling the skies, Uttarayan brings communities together in a spirited display of unity and festivity.(Twitter/DharaBhalara)

When is Uttarayan 2024?

Uttarayan is observed one day after Lohri celebrations and on the same day as Makar Sankranti. While Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan festivities, is usually commemorated on January 14, this year it is being observed on January 15. Additionally, Lohri has been moved to January 14. In Gujarat, the following day of the celebration is known as Vasi Uttarayan or Stale Uttarayan. The Uttarayan Sankranti Moment is scheduled for 2:54 am, according to drikpanchang.

History of Uttarayan

The Hindu epic Mahabharata tells the story of Bhishma Pitamah, who embraced death by waiting for the sun to be in Uttarayana. Bhishma Pitamah was granted the gift of choosing his own time and day of death. At this time, the sun also starts to migrate northward and shines on the southern hemisphere before Uttarayan. This season, known as Uttarayana or Winter Solstice, is considered auspicious by Hindus. The harvest festival, which honours Surya, the Sun God revered by the Hindu community, is a seasonal celebration as well as a religious one.

Uttarayana signifies the sun's entry into Makara (Capricorn) raashi (zodiac sign). Hindus believe that those who pass away on Uttarayana do not undergo rebirths; instead, they enter paradise directly. The celebration of Makar Sankranti is thought to have been named after the goddess Sankranti, who slain the demon Sankarasur. The Devi, also known as Karidin or Kinkrant, is said to have killed the evil Kinkarasur on the day after Makar Sankranti.

Significance:

The day the sun moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, signalling the arrival of spring and the harvest season, is known as Uttarayan, and it is a significant astrological and traditional event. In many respects, Uttarayan is India's answer to Thanksgiving in the West as, like Thanksgiving, it's a time of year when people get together to rejoice with their loved ones and it also heralds a harvest, prosperity, and hope. There are health benefits to kite flying, and it's one of the main attractions of Gujarat's Uttarayan festival. Despite the fact that kite flying is today considered a sport, it was once thought to be linked to good health since it involved prolonged sun exposure.