Uttarayan 2024 date and time: Will it be celebrated on January 14 or 15? Know shubh muhurat

The beginning of the harvest season and the transition from winter to summer is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and other Southern states, Bihu in Assam and Uttarayan in Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in myriad avatars and with diverse rituals in different regions of the country. The festival marks the transition of sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. Uttar means north and ayan means movement, which describes the period when sun makes northward movement. Days start to get bigger post Makar Sankranti. (Also read | Makar Sankranti 2024 date and time: Is Makar Sankranti on January 14 and January 15? Check correct date, significance) Uttarayan is celebrated on the same day as Makar Sankranti and a day after Lohri celebrations. (Pinterest)

Uttarayan is celebrated on a grand scale in the state of Gujarat with the tradition of kite-flying being the highlight of the festival. On this day people gather on their terraces and participate in kite-flying competitions from early morning till sunset. The fun doesn't end here. Post kite flying, the sky is illuminated with beautiful sky lanterns, filling everyone's heart with the hope of good times ahead.

When is Uttarayan in 2024? Know the correct date and time

Uttarayan is celebrated on the same day as Makar Sankranti and a day after Lohri celebrations. While most of the times, January 14 is almost a fixed day for Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan celebrations, this year, it is being observed a day later, on January 15, and Lohri has also shifted to January 14. The next day of the festival is celebrated as Vasi Uttarayan or stale Uttarayan in Gujarat. As per drikpanchang, Uttarayan Sankranti Moment will be observed on 2:54 am.

Meaning and significance of Uttarayan

Sun has a great significance for farmers across the country and no wonder the occasion of Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious as Surya begins its upward movement and the days of bitter cold and shorter days finally get over. The beginning of longer and warmer days is celebrated by lighting up bonfires, indulging on foods made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and other delicacies made from the fresh harvest. Undhiyu, Puran Poli, Gud ki chikki, til laddoo, Gajak are some of the delicacies that are enjoyed during Makar Sankranti celebrations.