Malaika Arora's little black dress from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert costs less than 2K

BySanya Panwar
Dec 08, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Malaika Arora made heads turn as she attended AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert in a stylish black outfit. Check out all the details of her affordable outfit.

On Saturday, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon held a concert in Mumbai and Malaika Arora was in attendance. She was seen in an affordable little black dress (LBD) at the gig as she joined the singer on stage. A seamless mix of cute and sultry, Malaika's concert dress was from H&M. Find out how much it costs and more about Malaika's head-turning look ahead. Also read | AP Dhillon gets Mumbai grooving to his tunes as ‘childhood crush’ Malaika Arora joins him on stage

Malaika Arora was spotted at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Saturday.
Malaika Arora was spotted at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Saturday.

Malaika slays in black at AP Dhillon concert

It seems we'll never lose our obsession with Malaika's fashion choices, the latest being her edgy concert look. Malaika's sleek sleeveless mini dress ends mid-thigh and is in coated fabric detailed with neat saddle stitches. It features a deep scoop neckline, raw-cut edges around the armholes, and a flared, A-line silhouette. It sells for 1999 on H&M's website.

Check out her look:

More details

Malaika completed her look with Bottega Veneta's maroon Bang Bang Vanity Case with gold detailing worth $2,600 (approximately 2,20,151). She also added Versace's Medusa Aevitas leather platform loafers to her concert look.

As for the styling, Malaika opted for slick hair that gave a just-left-the-salon look. Her pin-straight style was so smooth and shiny that it could reflect light just as well as, well, glass.

What's a concert look without the right makeup to seal the deal? Malaika's look would simply be incomplete without the coral-coloured lip or chiselled cheekbones to match.

Celebs acing the LBD

Recently, everyone from Triptii Dimri to Kriti Sanon wowed in an LBD. In June, Triptii turned heads in a stunning Versace mini dress worth 4.06 lakh at the Bad Newz trailer launch event. Her outfit featured a cowl neck, spaghetti straps, a thigh-length straight hemline, and enchanting rhinestone embellishments adorning her dress all over, adding an extra touch of drama.

Kriti's strappy little black dress with a striking cutout was a fresh take on the classic. In November, the actor raised the temperature in a sizzling Alex Perry dress; the Australian designer's black halter-neck mini dress featured a sizeable cutout detailing on the chest and a low back. Kriti Sanon's little black dress (LBD) sells for $2,111 (approximately 1,78,146) on discount on Farfetch.com.

