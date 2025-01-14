Menu Explore
Malaika Arora looks stunning in ethnic look that's as unique as her: The 79K saree is perfect for any kind of festivity

BySanya Panwar
Jan 14, 2025 08:57 AM IST

Keeping with the soft, whimsical energy of her saree outfit, Malaika Arora wore a sleek bun and added lots of kajal to her eyes.

If winter weddings are incredibly prominent in your stack of invitations, or if you are a bride-to-be who has yet to find the perfect ethnic ensemble for your pre-wedding and post-wedding celebrations, you might have some luck with Malaika Arora's latest look. Also read | Malaika Arora serves Jessica Rabbit energy in cherry red gown; fan says ‘God took extra time to create her'

Malaika Arora wore a saree to a store launch recently. (Instagram/ bollywood_allure)
Malaika Arora wore a saree to a store launch recently. (Instagram/ bollywood_allure)

The former VJ and reality TV judge stepped out in an elegant saree, with a whimsical (and sultry) touch thanks to the statement blouse, on Monday for an event.

Take a look:

What Malaika Arora wore

She sported a ‘mint green chandelier drop chiffon saree’ clubbed with a hand-embroidered blouse from Delhi-based designer label Vvani by Vani Vats. The georgette blouse featured white embroidery with mirror and tassel details on the sleeves. The green satin chiffon saree came with an intricate white border.

If Malaika's mint green and white saree set piques your interest, it can be yours for 79,500 and is selling on the designer label's official website.

Keeping with the soft, whimsical energy of her outfit, Malaika wore a sleek bun at the nape of her neck. To add drama to her face and bring a lot of attention to her eyes, she sported heavy kajal, eyeliner, and soft pink lips.

Get inspired by Malaika's elevated desi look

Malaika's saree look is perfect for all types of ceremonies and dress codes—whether you want to look boho chic for a mehendi or have a classic vibe for a sangeet or reception night. To make Malaika's unique look cater to your personal style, pair it with juttis or accessorise with colourful, contrasting jewellery.

And for brides with more nontraditional tastes, you can also wear an outfit like Malaika's for your own reception. Pair your outfit with with extravagant jewellery and glamorous hair and makeup and that will have you in the running for the most creative wedding ensemble your guests have ever seen.

