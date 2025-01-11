Menu Explore
Malaika Arora serves Jessica Rabbit energy in cherry red gown; fan says ‘God took extra time to create her’

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 11, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Malaika Arora brought the heat in a cherry red faux leather bodycon gown at a fashion event, and fans loved her OOTD. Check out her stunning look. 

Malaika Arora attended a star-studded fashion event last night, dressed in a sultry cherry red gown. Her ensemble served 'Jessica Rabbit' energy with its body-hugging details and strategically placed cut-outs. Let's decode what Malaika wore.

Malaika Arora attends a fashion event.
Malaika Arora attends a fashion event.

Cherry red is Malaika Arora's colour of the night

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora at Tyaani Jewellery’s 'Gilded Hour' showcase by Karan Johar and Anaita Shroff Adjania during the Ajio Luxe Wkend. Malaika chose the very popular cherry red shade as her colour of the night. She wore a bodycon faux leather gown featuring a high neckline, gilded boning done all over, and a bodycon silhouette hugging her enviable curves. The ensemble came with cap sleeves, a floor-grazing hem, a back slit for ease of movement and a cut-out on the back to amplify the oomph factor.

Malaika styled the ensemble with black strappy pumps featuring killer heels. For the accessories, she opted for crystal feather earrings and statement rings featuring diamonds and emeralds. Her gold-tipped French manicure added to the glittery charm of the jewels.

The star left her long, blonde-streaked tresses loose in a side parting, placed on the front to give her sultry look a sleek, elegant touch. As for the makeup glam, Malaika opted for glossy berry-tinted lips, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter on the contours, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, golden smokey eyes, and winged eyeliner.

How did the fans react?

The Internet loved Malaika's look in the cherry-red ensemble. A user wrote, “Malla, God took some extra time to create you.” Another commented, “Always so glam.” A user remarked, “Malaika Arora is just ageing like a fine wine.” A comment read, “She's soo hawwtt yaaar😭.”

On the work front

Malaika recently opened a restaurant in Mumbai with her son, Arhaan Khan. Her new restaurant, Scarlett House, is a 90-year-old quaint Portuguese bungalow-turned-restaurant in the charming Pali village in Bandra. As per a 2024 report by Architectural Digest India, Malaika's vision for the interiors of Scarlett House was ‘quiet and warm luxury’.

