Karan Johar's leaner look shocks fans as he and Sidharth Malhotra walk the ramp in plunging-neck suits

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend a jewellery fashion show. Stars like Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Lakshya, and Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty took to the ramp for Tyaani Jewellery’s 'Gilded Hour' showcase at Ajio Luxe Wkend, with Karan's leaner look grabbing eyeballs. Let's see what Karan and the showstopper Sidharth wore on the ramp. Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra walk the ramp at a fashion event.

Karan Johar's leaner look grabs eyeballs

Karan Johar walked the ramp at the fashion show in an all-white ensemble. He wore a pearl-white silk shirt with the top buttons left open to create a sultry vibe. It features full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a wide collar neckline. He tucked the top inside mid-rise pants featuring a straight-leg fitting.

A matching long coat - layered on the shoulders - featuring notch lapels, long sleeves, an open front, a relaxed fit, and brooch embellishments on the lapel and pockets rounded off the look. Lastly, Karan chose glasses, suede boots, and a neckpiece to accessorize.

‘Ozempic is showing!’

The director's leaner look grabbed eyeballs, with some fans showing concern and others feeling surprised at the transformation. One fan wrote, “He looks so skinny.” Another commented, “Oh, what happened to Karan 😮😮 he looks so skinny.” A comment read, “What happened to Karan??? Y he is so weak?” Another said, “Holyyyyy Karan slaying.” A fan wrote, “Woahhh! What a transformation.” A user wrote, “Ozempic is showing.”

What did Sidharth Malhotra wear?

Sidharth turned showstopper at the event in a navy blue suit featuring a blazer with shawl lapels, a tie detail to cinch the waist, a plunging V neckline, a fitted silhouette, and full-length sleeves. He paired the jacket with matching straight-leg pants and a black waistcoat featuring front button closures and a dipped V neckline. He completed the look with a neckpiece and heeled boots.