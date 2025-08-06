Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks for you

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 12:19 pm IST

ASICS shoes are built to support your stride. With min 40% off, now’s the time to grab your perfect pair during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival! 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ASICS Gel-Phoenix 7B Black Mens Running Shoes UK - 9 View Details checkDetails

₹1,719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens JOLT 5 Black/Carrier Grey Running Shoes - 8 UK (1011C206.003) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens GEL-EXCITE 10 Cool Matcha/Bright Sunstone Running Shoes - 8 UK (1011C008.300) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens NOOSA TRI 16 Indigo Blue/Blue Coast Running Shoes - 9 UK (1011B872.400) View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens GT-2000 13 Carbon/Black Running Shoes - 10 UK (1011B861.022) View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-Contend B+ Lake Drive/Pure Silver Running Shoes - 10 UK (1011B140.403) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens NOOSA TRI 16 Black/Soothing Sea Running Shoes - 8 UK (1011B872.003) View Details checkDetails

₹7,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens JOLT 5 Indigo Blue/Amber Running Shoes - 7 UK (1011C206.400) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-Contend B+ Lake Drive/Pure Silver Running Shoes - 8 UK (1011B140.403) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Trail Scout 3 Midnight/Light Blue Running Shoes - 11 UK (1011C125.401) View Details checkDetails

₹4,085

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-Sonoma 8 Black/Lime Green Running Shoes - 8 UK (1011B979.002) View Details checkDetails

₹6,097

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens Gel-Cumulus 26 Blue Expanse/Blue Teal Running Shoe - 8 UK (1011B792.401) View Details checkDetails

₹7,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you're chasing personal bests or just looking for everyday comfort, ASICS running shoes are now available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Known for their superior cushioning, long-distance durability, and snug fits, these shoes are engineered for serious runners and casual fitness buffs alike.

Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks
Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks

Check out the best ASICS deals below before they sprint out of stock!

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top ASICS shoes for you at great discounts!

1.

ASICS Men’s Gel-Contend B+ Lake Drive/Pure Silver Running Shoes – 10 UK
Loading Suggestions...

A go-to for comfort and all-day wear, the Gel-Contend B+ offers gel-based cushioning and a breathable mesh upper in a sleek blue-and-silver palette. Ideal for light jogging, treadmill workouts, and casual city runs.

2.

ASICS Men Noosa Tri 16 Running Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

Built for triathletes but loved by everyone, the Noosa Tri 16 comes with eye-catching prints and lightweight construction. The rocker sole and quick lace system ensure a smooth ride and easy transition from training to errands.

3.

ASICS Men’s Jolt 5 Running Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

A budget-friendly favourite, the Jolt 5 brings comfort, arch support, and a simple running silhouette. With ample cushioning and a versatile look, it's great for new runners and walking enthusiasts.

4.

ASICS Men's Gel-Contend 4B+ Running Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Your everyday comfort shoe just got an upgrade. With added gel support, high breathability, and shock absorption, the Gel-Contend 4B+ is a reliable pick for all your cardio sessions and city commutes.

5.

ASICS Men Trail Scout 3 Running Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

Hit the trail without hitting your wallet! The Trail Scout 3 is designed with rugged grip, trail-specific traction, and toe protection. Perfect for nature runs, hikes, and uneven terrains.

6.

ASICS Men’s Gel-Sonoma 8 Running Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Engineered for performance, the Gel-Sonoma 8 combines shock-absorbing gel technology with a solid rubber outsole. Great for trail running and longer distances, these shoes balance stability and comfort.

7.

ASICS Men Gel-Cumulus 26 Running Shoe

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning and PureGEL™ technology, this shoe delivers an ultra-smooth ride for neutral runners. Whether you're hitting the pavement for a 5K or clocking in long-distance mileage, this pair offers the comfort and support you need without adding weight.

Similar stories for you:

10 Best chikankari kurtis: Handcrafted elegance for every wardrobe; Top picks

10 Oversized shirts under 500: Top picks for men to look stylish on a budget

Linen shirts for men: Lightweight style meets breathable comfort; Top 7 picks

Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks: FAQs

  • Are these ASICS shoes good for beginners?

    Yes, models like the Jolt 5 and Gel-Contend are especially suited for beginners due to their cushioning and affordability.

  • Are these deals time-bound?

    Yes, prices are slashed only during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, so hurry!

  • What’s the difference between Gel-Contend and Gel-Sonoma?

    Gel-Contend is ideal for road and treadmill runs, while Gel-Sonoma is designed for trail and uneven terrain.

  • Can I use ASICS shoes for walking as well?

    Absolutely. The cushioning and arch support make them a great pick for daily walking, too.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On