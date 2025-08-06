Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks for you

If you're chasing personal bests or just looking for everyday comfort, ASICS running shoes are now available at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Known for their superior cushioning, long-distance durability, and snug fits, these shoes are engineered for serious runners and casual fitness buffs alike. Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks

Check out the best ASICS deals below before they sprint out of stock!

Top deals for you:

Top ASICS shoes for you at great discounts!

A go-to for comfort and all-day wear, the Gel-Contend B+ offers gel-based cushioning and a breathable mesh upper in a sleek blue-and-silver palette. Ideal for light jogging, treadmill workouts, and casual city runs.

Built for triathletes but loved by everyone, the Noosa Tri 16 comes with eye-catching prints and lightweight construction. The rocker sole and quick lace system ensure a smooth ride and easy transition from training to errands.

A budget-friendly favourite, the Jolt 5 brings comfort, arch support, and a simple running silhouette. With ample cushioning and a versatile look, it's great for new runners and walking enthusiasts.

Your everyday comfort shoe just got an upgrade. With added gel support, high breathability, and shock absorption, the Gel-Contend 4B+ is a reliable pick for all your cardio sessions and city commutes.

Hit the trail without hitting your wallet! The Trail Scout 3 is designed with rugged grip, trail-specific traction, and toe protection. Perfect for nature runs, hikes, and uneven terrains.

Engineered for performance, the Gel-Sonoma 8 combines shock-absorbing gel technology with a solid rubber outsole. Great for trail running and longer distances, these shoes balance stability and comfort.

Designed with FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning and PureGEL™ technology, this shoe delivers an ultra-smooth ride for neutral runners. Whether you're hitting the pavement for a 5K or clocking in long-distance mileage, this pair offers the comfort and support you need without adding weight.

Massive price drop on ASICS shoes at Amazon Great Freedom Festival; Top picks: FAQs Are these ASICS shoes good for beginners? Yes, models like the Jolt 5 and Gel-Contend are especially suited for beginners due to their cushioning and affordability.

Are these deals time-bound? Yes, prices are slashed only during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, so hurry!

What’s the difference between Gel-Contend and Gel-Sonoma? Gel-Contend is ideal for road and treadmill runs, while Gel-Sonoma is designed for trail and uneven terrain.

Can I use ASICS shoes for walking as well? Absolutely. The cushioning and arch support make them a great pick for daily walking, too.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.