Maximalist bling is back: 8 Sparkly picks to bring the drama back to your wardrobe

Minimalism had a good run. The clean girl aesthetic gave us neutral wardrobes, quiet luxury, and “effortlessly put together” outfits, but now fashion has something to say again. And it is saying it in sequins, rhinestones, shimmer, and unapologetic sparkle. Blingy fashion is back in trend (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Maximalist fashion is officially making its comeback, and Gen Z and millennials are leading the charge. The new-age approach to bling is not about looking like you are heading to a 2000s award show (unless that’s the vibe you’re going for). It is about mixing glamour with everyday style, adding personality to outfits, and embracing clothes that actually feel fun. From Beyoncé-inspired sparkle moments to Y2K fashion revivals and partywear taking over social feeds, high-shine pieces are everywhere. Today’s bling trend feels more wearable. A rhinestone top can work with baggy jeans, a sequin skirt can be balanced with basics, and a statement dress can do all the talking without needing a dozen accessories. Basically, your wardrobe is getting permission to have a little more fun. Here are some sparkling pieces to bring back the shine

A sequin dress is the easiest way to embrace maximalist fashion because it does all the talking for you. This black and red sequin number brings that perfect party-ready energy with its bold shimmer and bodycon silhouette. The contrast colour palette makes it feel glamorous without being predictable, while the sparkle catches the light beautifully, exactly what a statement outfit should do. Style tip: Keep accessories sleek. Let the sequins be the jewellery.

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Fringe, shimmer, and movement? This piece understands the assignment. Tassel skirts are getting a fresh fashion moment thanks to the Y2K and maximalist revival. The playful sparkle adds drama and gives your outfit that “something extra” factor. Whether styled for a party, vacation look, or a fun night out, this piece proves that fashion can be expressive. Style tip: Balance the drama with a fitted black or white top.

Rhinestones are officially leaving the “special occasion only” category. This embellished tube top brings sparkle into modern party dressing with its geometric rhinestone pattern and sleek strapless design. It is proof that you don’t need a full glitter outfit to participate in the trend, sometimes one statement piece is enough. Style tip: Pair it with wide-leg trousers or baggy jeans for a cool Gen Z-inspired contrast.

Another take on the sequin dress trend, this piece is made for anyone who believes outfits should have a little personality. The bold finish gives classic partywear a maximalist update, making it perfect for celebrations, date nights, or evenings where you want your outfit to stand out. Style tip: Add a sleek hairstyle and minimal heels to keep the look modern.

Bling does not always have to mean silver and gold. Coloured embellishments are becoming a huge part of the new maximalist wave. This purple embellished top brings together rich colour and sparkle, making it a statement piece that feels youthful and fashion-forward. Style tip: Pair with black trousers or a leather skirt for a night-out look.

Metallics are having a serious comeback, and gold continues to be the ultimate “main character” shade. This sparkly crop tank brings instant glamour while still being easy to style. It is the kind of piece that can turn a simple outfit into a full look. Style tip: Style it with denim to make the shimmer feel effortless.

The biggest update to the bling trend? Sparkle is no longer waiting for a party invite. Rhinestone basics are becoming wardrobe staples, with shiny tanks and embellished tops being styled for concerts, dinners, vacations, and casual outings. Style tip: Throw on an oversized blazer or denim jacket to make it everyday-friendly.

For those who love a little extra drama, this rhinestone fringe top brings together two maximalist favourites: sparkle and movement. The fringe detail creates a fun, statement-making effect, while the rhinestones add that reflective partywear finish. Style tip: Pair with simple bottoms and let the top steal the spotlight. How to wear maximalist bling without looking overdone Follow the one-statement-rule: Let one sparkly piece lead the outfit.

Mix textures: Pair sequins with denim, cotton, or leather for balance.

Don’t fear colour: Jewel tones and metallics make maximalism feel fresh.

Make it personal: The best part about this trend is that there are no boring rules. After years of dressing quietly, fashion is officially ready to make some noise, and yes, a little sparkle is exactly what your wardrobe needs. Similar stories for you: Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Bling is back: FAQs Is maximalist fashion trending again? Yes, maximalist fashion is making a major comeback with Gen Z and millennials embracing bold colours, sequins, rhinestones, metallics, and statement pieces. The trend is all about self-expression and having fun with your wardrobe. What accessories work best with maximalist outfits? Minimal accessories usually work best when your outfit already has sparkle. Let sequins or rhinestones shine by pairing them with sleek jewellery, simple heels, or clean silhouettes. Can sparkly outfits be worn outside of parties? Absolutely. The new bling trend is more versatile than traditional partywear. Rhinestone tops, shimmer details, and embellished pieces can work for dinners, concerts, vacations, and even casual styling when paired with everyday pieces. How can I wear bling without looking overdressed? The trick is balance. Pair one statement piece like a sequin dress, rhinestone top, or metallic accessory with simple basics like jeans, trousers, or neutral layers.