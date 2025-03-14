Meet Femina Miss India 2018 runner-up reveals why she didn't get into movies

Winning the Miss India pageant often means steering your career towards the film industry. In fact, winning this pageant is equivalent to a stepping stone into the glamorous ventures, either in modeling for other international pageants or making a silver screen or TV debut. Miss India 2018 runner up chose to follow a different career after winning the pageant.(PC: IG/@shreya_rao_k)

But Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, Femina Miss India 2018 second runner-up, chose to pursue a different career than the one expected after winning the prestigious title. She took to Instagram on March 13 to open up about her decision not to follow the conventional path after Miss India.

Writing her own success

Shreya shaped her post-Miss India journey on her own terms. Instead of following the conventional path, she took pride in being a mother, TEDx speaker, content creator, entrepreneur, educationist, and a speaker at IIM and IIT.

She added, “Answering the most FAQ. Why should success mean the path that has been taken ? Writing my own success story, paving my own path ! Cause I’m the writer, director and editor of my own life. No better happiness and joy for me than sharing my story and thoughts to those who can relate - and the BEST PART - I get to talk at amazing forums and TOP SCHOOLS that my mom always wanted me to go to.”

How fans reacted

Her fans were swooned by her unconventional journey. One user agreed and said, “It's not necessary to become an actor after a pageant.” Another user shared a similar view, stating, “Not everyone dreams of being cast in a film. The film industry isn’t everyone’s dream. There are many more professions beyond acting, and she is excelling in them wisely and perfectly. Hats off, ma’am!”

