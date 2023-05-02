Met Gala 2023: Fashion’s biggest night out just got wrapped. The fundraiser event, held every year in New York, was held on May 1 for this year and it was as usual a star-studded affair. Every year, Met Gala is organised and is attended by the A-listers and the celebrities who are relevant for the society, spanning across professional spheres such as films, music, theatre, sports and politics. Several Indian celebrities also attended the red carpet this year. Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met gala this year in a white pearl-embedded gown, while Met Gala veterans Priyana Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla also walked the red carpet. Met Gala 2023: Kendall Jenner’s after-party look is all about glam(Instagram/@kbrmidias)

Met Gala’s this year theme was dedicated to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in 2019. Karl’s beloved pet cat Choupette was equally loved and paid ode to, at the red carpet. While some celebrities chose to go with Karl’s signature designer styles for their red-carpet look, some celebrities embraced their sartorial sense of fashion by dressing up and paying homage to Karl’s cat Choupette. Kendall Jenner, for the red carpet, chose a black sequined bodysuit with sleeves leading to dramatic trains on both sides. In sequined black platform heels with ankle-high details, she owned the red carpet.

Kendall’s after-party look is equally loved. The model was pictured with Bad Bunny leaving the hotel in New York where the after party was held. Kendall looked every bit gorgeous in a silver see-through body suit with pearl slip patterns, and black fabric at the neckline, and the lowers. In sleek black stilettos, a minimal purse and diamond ear studs, Kendall owned the party look. The model was photographed as she walked out of the hotel with Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, chose to go casual in a white T-shirt, brown fur jacket and black trousers.

