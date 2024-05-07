Met Gala 2024: 7 most stylish celebrity couples who made head turns at fashion's biggest night. Check out all photos

Met Gala 2024 is nothing short of a glamorous event, as celebrities arrived in extravagant outfits that showcased their sartorial flair and fashion creativity. The annual fundraiser took place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of the gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', while the dress code was 'Garden of Time'. Like every year, many celebrity couples turned heads with their exquisite looks and adorable chemistry, and we must say they did not disappoint. While some ignited the night with kisses and hugs, others kept things neutral. What remained consistent was the couples' fashion prowess, with chic coordinated ensembles that set new standards for elegance and left fans swooning. (Also read: Sabyasachi makes history as first Indian designer to grace Met Gala carpet, stuns in embroidered coat and high jewellery ) From Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, here are couples who serve fashion goals at Met Gala 2024.

Most Stylish Couples at Met Gala 2024

Let's take a look at some of the most stylish celebrity couples who made a fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

British singer-songwriter Rita Ora and New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi arrive for the 2024 Met Gala. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

Ora and Waititi showed off their fashion prowess as a couple with eye-catching ensembles. Ora wowed in a Tom Ford gown styled by Tom Eerebout, embellished with multicoloured fringes that cascaded down to the floor, creating a captivating and dynamic look. Meanwhile, Waititi opted for a sophisticated Marni suit in luxurious brown leather, adding a touch of sophistication to their coordinated look.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jenner and Gamble made a stylish entrance in matching white outfits, each making a bold fashion statement. The Kardashian star opted for an oversized Oscar de la Renta ensemble, accentuated with a white rose detail and a dramatic floor-sweeping train, complemented by matching gloves. Meanwhile, her boyfriend sported a sophisticated white suit from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, adding a touch of elegance to their coordinated look.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky arrive for the 2024 Met Gala. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Chris Hemsworth exuded the aura of a contemporary Prince Charming in a beige Tom Ford suit layered over a crisp white button-down shirt. Pataky complemented his ensemble perfectly, opting for a long-sleeved gold viscose turtleneck dress paired with subtle gold heels. Together, their Met Gala appearance exuded pure elegance and sophistication.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

US former basketball player Dwyane Wade and US actress Gabrielle Union arrive for Met Gala in stunning ensembles.(AFP)

In line with the "Garden of Time" theme, Gabrielle elegantly wore a mock-neck gown in ombré white and green tones, resembling shimmering scales under the light, evoking the enchanting image of a mermaid. Dwyane, on the other hand, chose a lavender purple suit paired with a cream v-neck and black shoes.

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco

Marc Jacobs, left, and Char Defrancesco attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion".(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco made a striking impression as they coordinated in matching black ensembles, complete with black blazers, bow ties, and fitted pants, making a bold fashion statement.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Dove Cameron and Damiano David attend The 2024 Met Gala in head-turning ensembles.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dove Cameron turned heads in a deconstructed Diesel floral gown, boasting disconnected sleeves and a sweeping train, perfectly accentuated by her long blonde waves and a clean makeup look highlighted by a vibrant red lip. Meanwhile, Damiano opted for a Diesel ensemble comprising a black suit adorned with lace cut-outs, completing their striking appearance.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose at the Met Gala carpet in matching black and white ensembles.(REUTERS)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet hand in hand, both adorned in exquisite ensembles. Keith looked dashing in a black tuxedo paired with a crisp white button-up shirt, shiny black shoes, and a matching bow tie. Meanwhile, Nicole opted for a black and white strapless gown, featuring attached white full sleeves and a dramatic black furry train, adding a touch of drama to her elegant look.