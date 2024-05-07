Met Gala 2024: 7 most stylish celebrity couples who made head turns at fashion's biggest night. Check out all photos
At the Met Gala 2024, several celebrity couples stole the spotlight with their impeccable style. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some fashion notes.
Met Gala 2024 is nothing short of a glamorous event, as celebrities arrived in extravagant outfits that showcased their sartorial flair and fashion creativity. The annual fundraiser took place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of the gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', while the dress code was 'Garden of Time'. Like every year, many celebrity couples turned heads with their exquisite looks and adorable chemistry, and we must say they did not disappoint. While some ignited the night with kisses and hugs, others kept things neutral. What remained consistent was the couples' fashion prowess, with chic coordinated ensembles that set new standards for elegance and left fans swooning. (Also read: Sabyasachi makes history as first Indian designer to grace Met Gala carpet, stuns in embroidered coat and high jewellery )
Most Stylish Couples at Met Gala 2024
Let's take a look at some of the most stylish celebrity couples who made a fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Ora and Waititi showed off their fashion prowess as a couple with eye-catching ensembles. Ora wowed in a Tom Ford gown styled by Tom Eerebout, embellished with multicoloured fringes that cascaded down to the floor, creating a captivating and dynamic look. Meanwhile, Waititi opted for a sophisticated Marni suit in luxurious brown leather, adding a touch of sophistication to their coordinated look.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Jenner and Gamble made a stylish entrance in matching white outfits, each making a bold fashion statement. The Kardashian star opted for an oversized Oscar de la Renta ensemble, accentuated with a white rose detail and a dramatic floor-sweeping train, complemented by matching gloves. Meanwhile, her boyfriend sported a sophisticated white suit from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, adding a touch of elegance to their coordinated look.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth exuded the aura of a contemporary Prince Charming in a beige Tom Ford suit layered over a crisp white button-down shirt. Pataky complemented his ensemble perfectly, opting for a long-sleeved gold viscose turtleneck dress paired with subtle gold heels. Together, their Met Gala appearance exuded pure elegance and sophistication.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
In line with the "Garden of Time" theme, Gabrielle elegantly wore a mock-neck gown in ombré white and green tones, resembling shimmering scales under the light, evoking the enchanting image of a mermaid. Dwyane, on the other hand, chose a lavender purple suit paired with a cream v-neck and black shoes.
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco made a striking impression as they coordinated in matching black ensembles, complete with black blazers, bow ties, and fitted pants, making a bold fashion statement.
Dove Cameron and Damiano David
Dove Cameron turned heads in a deconstructed Diesel floral gown, boasting disconnected sleeves and a sweeping train, perfectly accentuated by her long blonde waves and a clean makeup look highlighted by a vibrant red lip. Meanwhile, Damiano opted for a Diesel ensemble comprising a black suit adorned with lace cut-outs, completing their striking appearance.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet hand in hand, both adorned in exquisite ensembles. Keith looked dashing in a black tuxedo paired with a crisp white button-up shirt, shiny black shoes, and a matching bow tie. Meanwhile, Nicole opted for a black and white strapless gown, featuring attached white full sleeves and a dramatic black furry train, adding a touch of drama to her elegant look.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.