Millie Bobby Brown turns heads in sheer black sequin dress at Stranger Things FYSEE event

Millie Bobby Brown is stepping back into the shoes of her popular character of Eleven in Season 5 of Netflix series Stranger Things. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Millie recently attended the FYSEE event along with other cast members. Millie Bobby Brown at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood for an event to help kick off the Stranger Things final season in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

At the event, she stunned in a black body-hugging gown. The outfit included sequin and net detailing throughout, with a deep neckline and a huge bow near the waist. Millie pulled off the look with hair tied at the back and silver hoops as accessories. Further, she kept it simple with minimal makeup and donned black heels.

Her appearance at the event came following the rumors surrounding her harassment charge against co-star David Harbour.

Netflix’s FYSEE: The Fall Edit Showcase took place at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 9.

Millie Bobby Brown stuns at FYSEE event red carpet

Flaunting the beautiful black piece on the red carpet, Millie brought glamor and elitism to the event, proving how effortlessly she can carry a risque ensemble. While her hair was tied back, it allowed her dainty earrings to shine.

Accompanying her at the event were co-stars Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo.

Also present were creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

Currently gears up for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5, Millie recently talked about how she “channeled her inner Tom Cruise” while fighting the evil of Vecna.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, "It was really exciting to be more of a resource this season, not just because of her powers but also her physical training and attributes that she's put herself through.”

She added that shooting for the new episodes was really fun: “I channeled my inner Tom Cruise.”

What to expect from Stranger Things 5?

After four hit seasons, the makers of Stranger Things will wrap up the show with the final eight episodes in Season 5.

A trailer released earlier highlighted that Hawkins, along with his team, will reunite to fight the evil of Vecna.

The official synopsis reads, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.”

According to Netflix, the upcoming episodes will be set in the fall of 1987, as the heroes rise to the biggest battle.

The show premieres with the first four episodes on November 26. Post that, three episodes will come out on Christmas, while the last and final one will be released on New Year's Eve.

FAQs

How old is Millie Bobby Brown?

She is 21 years old.

What character does Millie Bobby Brown play in Stranger Things?

Millie plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things.

When will Stranger Things season 5 release on Netflix?

Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on November 26.