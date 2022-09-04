Mini Mathur’s electric blue gown is giving us all the weekend fashion inspo

Mini Mathur’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to stand out in her picture. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Mini loves to deck up in colours and paint Instagram in shades of her favourite colours with slew of pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Mini recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style with family and friends. The actor decked up in bright ethnic ensemble and posed with friends and family, and basked in the festivities. Mini chose to go with the six yards of grace to embrace the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in her residence.

Mini, on Sunday, made our day brighter as she shared a slew of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile and set the Sunday fashion bar higher for us. For the weekend, Mini chose to match the vibe of the holiday in bright electric blue gown. The actor played muse to fashion designer Shweta Kapur and picked the bright gown from the shelves of the designer. Mini decked up in the electric blue gown featuring collars and dramatic full sleeves, cut open at the cuffs. The silk gown featured gathered up details at the waist and came with one thigh high slit. The gown also featured frill details at the ankles. “It’s okay to be blue just as long as it’s electric,” Mini captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Mini further accessorised her look for the day in blue stone-studded earrings and a blue ring from the shelves of Karishma Joolry. In embellished blue pumps, Mini perfectly rounded off her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Tulsi Solanki, Mini decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.