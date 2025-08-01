Minimum 50% off on straight kurtas for women at Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025

If you love elegant, fuss-free fashion that looks sharp and feels comfy; straight kurtas are your best friends. Be it workwear, brunch wear or casual Fridays, they’re the wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. And the Amazon Freedom Festival 2025 is serving them on a silver platter with minimum 50% off on top brands like BIBA, W for Woman, and Libas. Minimum 50% off on straight kurtas for women at Amazon Freedom Festival 2025

Top deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 picks you should not miss:

Loading Suggestions...

Understated elegance meets everyday comfort. This straight kurta by W is made from breathable cotton, tailored in a flattering straight fit, and comes in a solid shade that works for both office meetings and casual coffee runs. The minimalistic design makes it super versatile, you can dress it up with accessories or keep it sleek with just trousers.



Loading Suggestions...

Made from a rich silk blend, this kurta from Libas is elegance stitched into a silhouette. The yoke is adorned with subtle design work that gives it a festive flair, while the straight cut makes it easy to pair with trousers or palazzos. Ideal for low-key festivals or family dinners where you want to look graceful without going OTT.



Loading Suggestions...

This synthetic straight-fit kurta has a gentle sheen and modern silhouette that gives you an effortlessly polished look. It’s lightweight, low-maintenance, and great for daily wear. Whether it’s your 9-to-5 or a last-minute plan post work, this one slides into both situations with ease.

Loading Suggestions...

Libas brings in another hit with this jewel-toned silk kurta featuring intricate yoke detailing. It's classy, elegant and can easily transition from day to night. The fabric has just the right amount of sheen and falls beautifully on the body. A perfect pick for when you want to keep things stylish but subtle.



Loading Suggestions...

This solid kurta in a blended fabric combines the durability of synthetics with the comfort of cotton. The clean lines and well-fitted silhouette make it a wardrobe staple. Perfect for everyday wear, and easy to layer under shrugs, jackets or dupattas.



Loading Suggestions...

Brighten up your wardrobe with this printed straight kurta from BIBA. The vibrant prints, comfortable polyester fabric and straight fit make it an instant mood-lifter. Ideal for casual weekends, family gatherings or even office casuals.



Loading Suggestions...

A timeless cotton kurta with a classic silhouette that fits just right. This BIBA number is breathable, soft, and ideal for everyday wear. Whether you’re commuting, attending classes or shopping, it’ll keep you comfy and chic throughout the day.



Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from smooth viscose, this BIBA kurta features playful prints and a straight silhouette that’s equal parts elegant and relaxed. The breathable fabric drapes well and offers a polished, festive-ready look for small pujas, brunches, or casual get-togethers.



Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Get up to 70% off on t-shirts for women

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on July 31: Enjoy up to 70% off on bicycles

Minimum 50% off on straight kurtas for women at Amazon Freedom Festival 2025: FAQs What are straight kurtas best suited for? Straight kurtas are versatile—they’re great for work, casual outings, brunches, and even light festive occasions.

Can I style these kurtas for festive occasions? Absolutely! Add statement earrings, a dupatta, or embroidered trousers to instantly elevate the look.

Are these kurtas machine washable? Most cotton and polyester blends are machine washable. For silk or viscose blends, check the care label—hand washing is usually preferred.

What bottomwear goes well with straight kurtas? You can pair them with straight pants, palazzos, churidars, or even jeans for a fusion look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.