Miss Universe 2023: Who's Divita Rai, all you want to know about India's representative

Miss Universe 2023: The prestigious Miss Universe pageant will host its 71st edition on January 14 with more than 80 delegates from around the globe. Divita Rai, a native of Karnataka, is currently the country's representative in Miss Universe 2023. The yearly competition will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where more than 86 women will compete for the title of Miss Universe. If Miss Diva Universe Divita Rai does win the title, she will be crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who took home the crown for India in December 2021. Another exciting thing about the 71st Miss Universe contest is that the Miss Universe Organization is being led by a team of all-female executives for the first time. Scroll down to know more about India's representative Divita Rai. (Also read: Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai disguises as 'Sone ki Chidiya' for National costume round, see pics inside )

All you need to know about Divita Rai

Divita Rai was born in Mangalore and is from Mumbai. The 23-year-old attended Mumbai's Sir JJ College of Architecture for his education. She is a model and architect by profession and enjoys sports including badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music, and reading.

At the Miss Diva Organization's 10th anniversary event on August 22, 2022, Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by outgoing titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu. Additionally, she alsocompeted in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2021, where Harnaaz Sandhu won and she finished as the Miss Diva second runner up.

Divita defines her personality as adaptable as she had to switch six schools, travel, and live in several places during her childhood, according to an interview with Times Entertainment. Her life's slogan is to "embrace life, not fear change, and live each moment to the fullest."

The Miss Diva Universe 2022 is inspired by her father to make education available to everyone. My father used his education's potential to overcome his financial situation and give himself the ability to work and support his family, she told the publication.

Divita Rai ultimately finds inspiration in Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, for "her strength, faith in her abilities, and kindness that she radiates." In addition, if given the chance to experience Frida Kahlo's mindset, she would like to be born as an artist.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant will start at 6:30 am IST on January 15 or Saturday, January 14 at 8 pm (ET). India viewers can watch the stream live on Voot, which is owned by VIACOM 18, or on the JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube pages. Outside of India, viewers can watch the live stream for free at 7 p.m. ET on the Roku Channel website or in Spanish at the same time on Telemundo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter