Mousse lipsticks: Get soft, smooth lips with these 8 top-rated options
Published on: Jan 04, 2026 10:00 am IST
Mousse lipsticks are perfect to create a smudge-proof, smooth texture on your lips. Here are top 8 options to try.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lakme Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse Long Lasting upto 24 Hrs, Lightweight lipstick, for Smooth and Pigments Lips, Nude Sensation, 4.6g. View Details
|
₹495
|
|
|
MARS Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick (3ml) (06-FASHION INSTA) with Doe-Foot Applicator | Highly Pigmented | Smooth Texture | Hydrating Formula | Blurry Lips Effect View Details
|
₹269
|
|
|
Hilary Rhoda Touch Of Mousse Lipstick | Matte Finish & Long Lasting | Infused with Vitamin E | Weightless & Mousse Finish | Smudge & Waterproof | Vegan - 5ml (Little Peachy - Shade 02) View Details
|
₹220
|
|
|
Glam21 Whip Mousse Tint 3-in-1 Lip, Cheeks & Eyes | Infused with Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil & Shea Butter | Waterproof & Long Stay | Travel-Friendly & Highly Pigmented | 4gm (Rusty Cranberry-05) View Details
|
₹240
|
|
|
LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Weightless Mousse Lip & Cheek Color, Matte Lipstick & Blush, Lightweight, Long Lasting Lip & Cheek Tint For Dewy Look, Plum Feather, 9 G View Details
|
₹495
|
|
|
INSIGHT Crème Matte Mousse | Velvety Texture | Soft Matte Finish | Infused with Squalane | Lightweight & Long-Lasting Formula | Bunny - 6.5 g View Details
|
₹170
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Mousse Muse Lip Cream | Lasts 24+ Hrs | Creamy Mousse Lipstick | Waterproof & Smudgeproof | 5ml - 11 The Salmon View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick - Espresso Martini Matte Finish | Lightweight, Non-Sticky, Non-Drying,Transferproof, Waterproof | Lasts Up To 12 Hours With Vitamin E And Jojoba Oil - 6Ml View Details
|
₹403
|
|
View More Products