MS Dhoni’s 72K shirt with piano keys and musical notes sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘So Jethalal Gada-coded!’

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always kept his fashion understated, often opting for neutral tones and simple silhouettes. But in his latest look, Captain Cool spiced things up in a navy shirt adorned with musical symbols, a style choice that has the internet playfully calling it "so Jethalal Gada-coded." (Also read: Neena Gupta turns muse for daughter Masaba in gorgeous black silk saree with Tamil script and bold blouse. See pics ) Mahendra Singh Dhoni rocks a black silk shirt featuring musical notes in latest look. (X/Chakri Dhoni)

About Dhoni's music notes silk shirt

Dhoni opted for a navy blue half-sleeve shirt crafted from luxurious silk fabric. The shirt featured a crisp collared neckline with a button-down front, but what truly elevated the look were the playful details; it was printed all over with musical notes, and the brand name was creatively spelt out across piano keys on the chest, adding an artistic touch.

He styled the shirt with a pair of blue-washed denim jeans that gave the look a casual edge. To complete his ensemble, Dhoni accessorised with a sleek silver watch.

How internet reacted

Dhoni's pictures quickly caught attention on X, racking up thousands of likes and hilarious reactions. One user wrote, "The pose is also so Jethalal-coded," while another chimed in, "Jethafication of Thala is real." Someone joked, “When did Dhoni have his Jethafication moment??”.Another added, "That hairstyle is totally Trump-coded," and another hilariously dubbed him "Mahendra Lal."

How much does his shirt cost

If you're curious about how much Dhoni's shirt costs, we've got you covered. The stylish piece is from the shelves of the luxury fashion brand Amiri and comes with a hefty price tag of $865, which is approximately ₹72,000.

About MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an Indian professional cricketer who plays as a right-handed batter and a wicket-keeper. He captained the Indian national team to major victories, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.