Neena Gupta turns muse for daughter Masaba in gorgeous black silk saree with Tamil script and bold blouse. See pics

Neena Gupta is truly ageing in reverse, and her fashion choices prove it. At 66, her style is as vibrant and experimental as Gen Z’s, moving from chic shorts to playful mini dresses. But in her latest look, the veteran actor embraced her ethnic roots in a stunning saree designed by her daughter, Masaba Gupta. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Neena Gupta brings saree magic to Wimbledon, fans call it a ‘killer’ look ) Neena Gupta showcased a stunning saree designed by her daughter, Masaba Gupta.(Instagram/@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta stuns in gorgeous black silk saree

Neena donned the striking ‘Black Madras Muse Saree’ from the House of Masaba Gupta. Crafted from luxurious black mul silk, the saree features a stunning red palla intricately detailed with a golden Tamil script, creating a powerful visual contrast. The gold-lettered swirls add a cultural depth to the design, giving the look both elegance and an edge.

She styled the saree in a classic drape, allowing the palla to fall gracefully over her shoulder, enhancing its dramatic appeal. Neena paired it with a custom halter-neck blouse featuring a deep V neckline, finished with delicate gold embroidery that echoed the motifs on the palla.

How she styled her look

Styled with the black etched bajuband, the look is completed with the palm panna earrings and the pyaar cuff in 18K gold from Masaba's label. Her makeup was subtle, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a luminous highlighter, and glossy red lipstick. She styled her long, luscious tresses in soft, messy waves that perfectly complemented her ethnic look.

About Neena Gupta

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the popular OTT series Panchayat Season 4. She also appeared in Metro... In Dino, a film directed by Anurag Basu, which explores modern-day relationships through multiple storylines.