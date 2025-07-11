Neena Gupta brings saree magic to Wimbledon, fans call it a ‘killer’ look
Veteran actor Neena Gupta stuns in a saree look at Wimbledon that made her fans call it a ‘killer combination.’
Neena Gupta, forever the trendsetter, whether with her forward-thinking mindset or creative fashion sense, wore a saree at Wimbledon. She posted pictures from the court where she was seen beaming inside a packed and sunlit stadium. The Wimbledon photo dump also included her daughter Masaba with the Centre Court North East Hall's entry visible in the background. Let's take a deeper dive into Neena Gupta's look and how her fans reacted.
How did Neena style the saree at Wimbledon?
Neena wore a white saree with delicate floral rose motifs, styled with a white halter-neck blouse decorated with a gold brooch pinned on the strap. With her sunnies on and hair neatly tied in a middle-parted bun, Neena Gupta channelled an effortless desi grace that was quietly powerful. Her signature styling is also evident in the ensemble, from modern cuts to unique silhouettes.
Off-court fashion among spectators has just as much sartorial impact as what's on the court. Spectators commonly opt for a preppy or formal, polished style, from structured blazers, tweed ensembles, to pleated skirts. Neena's outfit brought a slice of desi fashion to the court, standing out and giving much-needed desi sartorial inspiration.
How did internet react?
The fans were gushing over her graceful saree look at Wimbledon as she gave much-needed Indian attire representation on a global level. Neena Gupta's innate predisposition to always stand out was identified by one user as they wrote, “Trust Neena Gupta to always stand out. Wearing a gorgeous sari to Wimbledon” While another referred to her as the character she plays in the hit Panchayat series and noted, “Manju devi slaying at her best” A third user pointed out her authenticity for staying true to her roots, “Love your authenticity, you are the best example in that court" Another user added, “Saree at Wimbledon...what a killer combination,” and it’s easy to see why. Most spectators often lean towards contemporary clothes, but Neena chose to represent India’s style with a saree on a platform where it's not seen as much.
