Neena Gupta says she’s never been loved like in movies or books: ‘Mere peeche koi paagal nahi hua’

Bollywood films have long set unrealistic expectations about love for audiences. Actor Neena Gupta, who is currently receiving praise for her performance in Metro... In Dino, opened up about her own experiences with love. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed that she was never loved in the way it's often portrayed in films or described in books. Neena Gupta says she never got love written in novels.(Instagram)

Neena Gupta on her first love

Talking about her very first love, Neena said, "My first love was with an IIT guy, who I went on to marry eventually. My college fellows used to be very jealous of me at that time. Their parents wouldn’t allow them to wear spaghetti straps and I was a modern woman, according to them. Woh salwar kameez-chunni waale the aur woh mujhse jalte the (They were the salwar kameez–chunni type, and they were jealous of me)."

However, when she and her then-boyfriend planned to go on a movie date, her friends informed her parents and she could never go. She recalled that, with no mobile phones at the time, she couldn’t inform him, and the boy kept waiting for her.

She further shared her views on love and said, "I’ve never been in love. The love that I see in movies and read about in books, I’ve never experienced that in real life. Nobody has loved me like that. Toh main bhi kaise kar loon? Karna bhi toh padhega na kisi ko. Mere peeche koi paagal nahi hua (No one was mad after me). But I had madly fallen in love with someone. It didn’t translate into a relationship because it wasn’t possible."

Neena has been married to Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra for nearly 13 years now. Before him, she dated former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and also has a daughter with him, named Masaba, who is now a popular fashion designer.

About Metro... In Dino

Neena is seen romancing Anupam Kher in Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama film Metro... In Dino. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The film received a positive response from audiences upon release.