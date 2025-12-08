Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala turn heads in effortless airport style days after first anniversary

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen at an airport recently, looking stylish and relaxed just days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 4. A video shared by paparazzi showed the couple making an exit together, dressed in effortless travel outfits that caught everyone’s attention. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's airport look turns heads(Instagram/Sobhita Dhulipala)

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita's chic airport look

Chaitanya kept his look simple and neat. He wore a white oversized T-shirt and black trousers, which made him look relaxed but stylish. He completed the look with black shoes, black sunglasses, and a metal watch. With his phone in hand, he looked casual, comfortable, and ready to travel. His overall appearance came across as effortless and neatly put together, with a cool monochrome vibe.

Sobhita complimented his looks by choosing a chic and smart casual look for the airport. She wore a brown oversized shirt-jacket that made her outfit look dapper but still relaxed. She paired it with light blue jeans and white sneakers, which were great for traveling. She also carried a shoulder bag, and her black sunglasses sat on her head, adding style. The soft, earthy colors made her outfit look simple, elegant, and effortless.

A romantic anniversary celebration

Their appearance came shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary on December 4. Marking the occasion, Shobhita shared a heartfelt video from their wedding on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote that the year felt like “one trippy trip round the Sun” with the man she calls her husband, adding that she felt “anew” after a year of marriage.

The video showed beautiful moments from their traditional South Indian wedding, including scenes from the haldi ceremony and the moment Chaitanya tied the taali. In the clip, Shobhita spoke about love and individuality, saying she believes people are complete on their own, but in her husband’s absence, she would “not be full.”

Chaitanya also shared his feelings, saying that thinking of her when he wakes up and goes to sleep gives him comfort and strength. He later commented under her post, writing, “Blessed to be a part of your journey my love. Happy anniversary.”

A strong partnership built over years

Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before getting married in December 2024. Since then, they have often spoken about how much they value each other’s perspectives and partnership. Their anniversary video came shortly after Chaitanya’s former wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a yogic ceremony at the Isha Foundation on December 1, 2025. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha married in 2017 and divorced in 2022.