‘Nanad’ Sara Tendulkar expertly guides ‘bhabhi’ Saaniya Chandhok as they pose for paparazzi in stunning sarees. Watch
Sara Tendulkar stepped out with her sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok to attend a wedding in gorgeous sarees. Here's a closer look!
Sara Tendulkar stepped out alongside her new sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, just days after Saaniya’s grand wedding to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, as the duo attended yet another wedding celebration. The two were spotted arriving together from a grey SUV, with Sara warmly guiding her 'bhabhi' as they stepped out and paused to pose for the paparazzi.
Also Read | ‘Saaniya you are the sister I have always wanted’: Sara Tendulkar’s sweet speech for bhabhi Saaniya Chandhok
Both the divas turned heads in stunning sarees adorned with intricate embellishments. Sara chose a muted sage-green saree paired with a heavily embellished blouse, while Saaniya opted for a peach-pink silk saree that exuded classic festive charm. Let’s decode their elegant ensembles in detail!
Sara Tendulkar’s soft green ensemble
Sara Tendulkar embraced soft glamour in a pastel-toned saree that blended muted sage, champagne and ivory hues with delicate gold accents. The lustrous silk drape featured intricate zari embroidery along the borders, where ornate floral and paisley motifs shimmered subtly under the light. Styled in a classic drape, the saree flowed gracefully along her silhouette, creating a look that felt both refined and festive.
She paired the saree with a blush-toned blouse richly embellished with sequins, beads and intricate threadwork forming delicate floral patterns across the bodice. The blouse featured short sleeves and a structured fit that contrasted beautifully with the fluid drape of the saree.
Sara elevated the look with statement traditional jewellery, including a layered gold choker and pendant necklace, matching chunky earrings and stacked gold bangles that added sparkle and movement. Her hair was styled in soft, loose waves with a centre part, while her luminous makeup with flushed cheeks and soft pink lips complemented the dreamy pastel palette.
Saaniya Chandhok’s traditional pink glam
Saaniya Chandhok channelled timeless festive elegance in a peach-pink silk saree that radiated warmth and classic Indian craftsmanship. The drape featured delicate zari borders intricately embroidered with floral and geometric motifs in soft gold, while the pallu carried finely woven patterns that shimmered gently with movement.
She paired the saree with a matching peach-pink blouse designed with elbow-length sleeves and coordinated embroidery that echoed the motifs of the saree’s border. The blouse featured fine threadwork and subtle sequinned accents that caught the light without overpowering the delicate colour palette.
Saaniya completed the look with traditional gold jewellery, including a sleek choker necklace, elegant drop earrings and stacked bangles that added a celebratory touch. Her long hair was worn straight with a centre part, while soft, radiant makeup with warm-toned blush and glossy lips enhanced the romantic mood of the ensemble.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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