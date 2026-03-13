Sara Tendulkar shows her elaborate mehendi from Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar wedding: 'Happiest day of my life'
Sister of the groom, Sara Tendulkar, chose a mehendi design that was an intricate display of traditional Indian motifs and floral patterns – take a closer look.
In a series of heartfelt photos shared on Instagram on March 12, Sara Tendulkar gave fans an intimate look into the 'happiest day of her life' — the wedding of her brother, Arjun Tendulkar, to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. Captured in the glow of the festivities, Sara's look was a masterful blend of Indian heritage and modern wedding fashion. Also read | Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali Tendulkar chose traditional pink sarees for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Sara Tendulkar's mehendi design
While her pink wedding look was all about grace, Sara Tendulkar’s mehendi look was a celebration of vibrant energy. She shared glimpses of her elaborate mehendi – it was a dense, traditional Indian fusion design that covered her palms and extended up her forearms. It featured intricate circular motifs, delicate lotus and rose patterns weaving through the fingers and fine mesh (jali) patterns on the back of her hands.
Sara wrote in the caption of her new Instagram post: “My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok 💓May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and ofcourse, protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives.🧿🙏🏻🤲🏻📿Love you both immensely💗💗💗💗💗Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!”
Vision in pink: Sara Tendulkar’s wedding look
For the wedding ceremony on March 5, 2026, Sara opted for a custom Manish Malhotra bandhani saree in a dreamy shade of rose pink. The six-yard masterpiece featured a delicate cutwork rosette border, detailed with zardozi and resham embroidery.
She paired the saree with a contrasting hot pink silk blouse that featured multi-colour zardozi work along the sleeves, scoop neckline, and signature Manish Malhotra tassels and a stylish cut-out back design.
Her ensemble was anchored by a heritage meenakari necklace featuring polki diamonds, emeralds, and pearls. A statement maang tika, matching ear-chains, and a stack of bangles completed Sara's royal aesthetic. Her beauty look was kept fresh and dewy, with a soft base, defined brows, and glossy lips. Sara wore her hair in a chic half-updo with a centre parting, allowing the heavy jewellery to remain the focal point.
The wedding details
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok was a carefully curated experience that honoured both their Maharashtrian and Punjabi roots. The festivities began with a high-energy Punjabi-themed mehendi at Gallops, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where guests were treated to phulkari decor, interactive gifting stalls, and signature north Indian delicacies.
The mood shifted for the main wedding at The St Regis Mumbai, which featured a unique 270-degree centre mandap decorated with baby’s breath and muted gold. The highlight of the evening was a traditional Maharashtrian pangat – a sit-down meal where guests enjoyed authentic Maharashtrian dishes. The guest list was a literal who's who of India, including the Ambani family, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, and Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and the Bachchan family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.