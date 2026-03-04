Sara Tendulkar looks absolutely gorgeous in unseen pics, flaunts metallic saree with eye-catching statement blouse
Sara Tendulkar wows in unseen pictures, looking radiant in a metallic saree paired with a bold statement blouse, serving a blend of modern and ethnic elegance.
Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a true fashionista at heart, who often serves major style inspiration with her chic outfits. Just a day ago, she turned heads in a vibrant lehenga at her brother Arjun Tendulkar’s pre-wedding festivities. In recently unseen photos, she looks absolutely radiant in a golden-hued six-yard saree. While we eagerly await to see what Sara will wear on her brother’s big day, let’s decode her saree look and pick up some fashion tips. (Also read: Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali choose glam lehengas for Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebrations )
Sara Tendulkar in golden saree, statement blouse
Makeup artist Zamira shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram on March 1, featuring Sara Tendulkar looking absolutely gorgeous in a saree. She served a masterclass in contemporary ethnic elegance with her bronze-toned ensemble.
The showstopper of the look was undoubtedly the avant-garde halter-neck blouse, adorned with dense, tiered metallic fringe or beaded detailing. This architectural piece created a liquid-gold effect, catching the light with every move and offering a striking, modern contrast to the traditional saree silhouette.
How she styled her look
The saree itself, draped in a rich metallic olive-bronze silk, carried a subtle sheen that perfectly complemented the high-glam blouse without stealing the spotlight. A monochromatic palette in earthy, metallic tones added sophistication and maturity to her overall appearance. By keeping accessories minimal, choosing only delicate silver bracelets, Sara ensured that the intricate craftsmanship of the blouse remained the focal point.
To balance the high neckline and textured bodice, her styling stayed fresh and effortless. Her hair was tied back in a soft, textured ponytail with face-framing tendrils, elongating her neck and accentuating the unique cut of the blouse. Makeup followed a “soft glam” approach, with dewy skin, a neutral lip, and a simple bindi, resulting in a look that felt both regal and modern.
On March 3, for her brother’s pre-wedding celebration, Sara Tendulkar dazzled in a custom multi-hued lehenga by Arpita Mehta, radiating festive charm. The voluminous skirt featured vibrant pinks, reds, and greens with intricate threadwork and mirrors, paired with a princess-cut, half-sleeve choli and a green dupatta.
She elevated the look with statement jewellery, stacked bangles, and a bold maang tikka, while her soft-glam makeup added a fresh glow. The standout? Her neatly braided hair was adorned with a mirror-work Punjabi paranda, adding a playful, traditional touch.
