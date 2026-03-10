Inside Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok’s colourful Punjabi theme mehendi with Sara Tendulkar and family: Watch video
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s mehendi ceremony on March 3 was a carnival of colours. Think big, bold pinks and oranges. Here's an inside glimpse.
The lawns of Gallops at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai were transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours on March 3, 2026, as cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding festivities. The mehendi ceremony, titled 'Saanjh: togetherness', was a masterclass in high-energy carnival bazaar aesthetics, paying a tribute to the bride's Punjabi heritage. Also read | Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok look straight out of a fairytale at their mehendi
On March 9, wedding designer Fleuron & Co. and planner Eternity by Trinity shared an inside look at the celebration, revealing a decor palette saturated with bold pinks, fiery oranges, and deep reds.
A Punjabi bazaar extravaganza
The mehendi decor moved away from traditional minimalism, and stood out for its maximalist charm. The entrance featured a massive circular floral arch adorned with woven discs in geometric patterns of hot pink and orange. The seating areas were a textural delight thanks to phulkari and patola accents. Low-slung couches were draped in vibrant embroidered textiles, complemented by a sea of multi-coloured cushions featuring intricate patterns.
Hundreds of crystal and glass beaded strings cascaded from the trees, interspersed with vintage-style white chandeliers that added a touch of old-world glamour to the outdoor setting. Guests were also treated to an interactive gifting experience, where stalls displayed bindis and bangles. A centerpiece 'Saanjh' mirror, framed in dark carved wood and draped with bright pink dupatta, served as a popular photo op.
The floral fusion
The wedding designers leaned heavily into rustic-chic elements. Massive terracotta urns were used as vases, overflowing with lush arrangements of orange lilies, purple orchids, and deep red carnations, among other flowers. Sprigs of dried wheat were also tucked into smaller clay pots, adding an earthy, harvest-festival feel to the tablescapes.
Even the dining areas followed the theme, featuring wooden tables topped with vibrant runners and bright orange fringed parasols to shield guests from the afternoon sun.
What the couple wore
Arjun and Saaniya's mehendi looks were perfect balance between festive flair and understated elegance. Saaniya looked radiant in a sparkly lavender lehenga, while Arjun opted for a short cream-toned sherwani with intricate embroidery. The groom's sister, Sara Tendulkar, added to the colour palette in a stunning, vibrant pink lehenga.
A star-studded wedding
Following the high-energy mehendi carnival, the couple officially tied the knot on March 5, 2026. While the mehendi was a nod to Punjabi exuberance, the wedding ceremony shifted to a serene Maharashtrian aesthetic, featuring a breathtaking 270-degree mandap and a traditional meal.
The guest list for the wedding included the creme de la creme of India, from Mukesh and Nita Ambani and MS Dhoni to Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan.
