New bride Gauahar Khan shows why well-fitted dresses are a must-have
- Gauahar Khan recently declared her love for a well-fitted dress on social media. The actor shared images of herself wearing a quirky knee-length dress worth ₹5k teamed with minimal accessories and we are taking notes.
A well-fitted dress is a must-have in every wardrobe. Whenever you have a last-minute plan and cannot figure out what to wear, the dress that compliments your body and is comfortable, comes to your rescue. That is why the newly-wed Gauahar Khan also loves them. No no, we are not saying this, the actor revealed this in her latest Instagram post.
The image that we are talking about showed the stunner wearing a beautiful knee-length dress that fitted her perfectly and was comfy at the same time. The button-down dress was great for a formal meeting and lunch with friends, after the meeting. The printed ensemble had slightly puffed up sleeves.
The dress that had an A-line silhouette and sharp collars also featured inseam pockets making it every girl’s dream dress. There was even a detachable belt which brought the whole look together. To accessorise the outfit, Gauahar wore a pair of stud earrings and stepped into PVC transparent block heels.
She went the minimal way with her makeup and was seen with just blushed cheeks, mascara laden lashes and a nude lipstick. The actor left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down and we are a fan of this casual look. Gauahar shared the images on her social media with the caption, “My love for well fitted dresses…. (sic).”
If you would like to add this dress to your collection, let us tell you a little more about it. It is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Qua and is worth ₹5,295.
Check out some of the other images when the new bride gave us sartorial goals:
On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the political drama Tandav that had Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.
