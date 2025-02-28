Menu Explore
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani visit Lincoln Centre in New York to prepare for NMACC event; layer up in simple outfits

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 28, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani visited the Lincoln Centre. While Nita Ambani layered up in a fur jacket and embroidered blouse with pants, Isha wore a simple look.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani recently visited the Lincoln Centre in New York. In a video shared by the Instagram page of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nita and Isha can be seen looking around the centre as they prepare to bring India’s rich artistic legacy to the global stage. Let's see what the mother-daughter duo wore.

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani visit Lincoln Centre in New York.
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani visit Lincoln Centre in New York.

Also Read | Does oiling help reverse hair damage, stop hair fall? Nita Ambani's hairstylist reveals truth about oiling your hair

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani in New York

To visit the Lincoln Centre, Nita Ambani wore a fur jacket that comes in dual black and red shades and features a raised neckline, front zip closure, cinched cuffs adorned with buttons, and a relaxed fitting. She wore it over an embroidered red and gold blouse. Black-coloured flared pants completed the Reliance Foundation's chairman's outfit.

Nita accessorised the winter-ready ensemble with a luxurious top handle bag and elegant jewels, including blinding diamond earrings and a statement diamond ring. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft blowout waves, she chose minimal makeup, including feathered brows, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani wore a long black jacket featuring a raised collar, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a thigh-length hem. She wore it with dark blue denim jeans. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose a no-makeup look.

Also Read | Nita Ambani's new pics from Harvard shows off her blinding diamond earrings; make strong case for reviving old pieces

The NMACC event

Per Nita Ambani, the NMACC event at the Lincoln Centre will be held in September and will include a maiden theatrical production, Civilization to Nation, and a special fashion show by Swadesh. The cultural weekend showcase will display the best of Indian heritage. Nita had announced the details of the event during her visit to Harvard University for the Harvard India Conference.

