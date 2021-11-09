‘Not over this look just yet’: Us too, Krishna Shroff, us too

Krishna Shroff, who is famously known for her high intensity workout routine videos on Instagram, just shared a snippet of her glam side, and we are smitten. Krishna, sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff, shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, and it is turning Instagram to shades of glam.

On Tuesday, Krishna decided to drive our midweek blues away by turning the photo-sharing application into shades of silver and glitter. Krishna shared a set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, and we are drooling.

For the pictures, the fitness enthusiast chose to play muse to the designer house Mishqa and picked a stunning ensemble from their wardrobe. On a couch, Krishna posed like a diva in a silver embellished co-ord set.

Krishna paired a cropped top with a tie-up knot detail in the front with a pair of trousers of silver snake print. The midriff-baring top hugged Krishna’s shape perfectly and showed off her curves. Krishna just can’t get over this look. “Not over this look just yet,” she accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look:

Within minutes, Krishna’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family who couldn’t stop swooning at her pictures. But the best comment came from Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff. She commented, “Absolutely beautiful! My fave,” and added multiple heart emoticons, to which Krishna replied saying, “You’re my fav.” Aww.

Krishna accessorised her look with a pair of classic black stilettoes. Styled by a team of fashion stylists, which included Mausmi Mitra, Alisha Mistry and Natashaa Bothra, Krishna wore her long tresses in a ponytail with a few strands left free to give a party vibe to her face. The snake-printed tie-up top donned by Krishna in the pictures, is priced at ₹5200 in the designer house Mishqa’s official website.

Assisted by hair stylist and makeup artist Riya Sheth, Krishna opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Krishna was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

