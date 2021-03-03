Nothing can dull your sparkle

B ling is the thing that dreams are made of. It’s fairytale material. Nothing spells luxe and glam like crystals, sequins and beaded embellishments. They evoke that celebratory energy instantly and never let you down when you want to have all eyes on you in a sparkly gathering.

Bling has been celebrated in the fashion world since the 1920s when beads and sequins would often feature on flapper dresses and gowns. They were a must wear for all formal occasions. Many fashion icons have loved bling in its various forms. Queens divas, Lady Gaga and Madonna have been an advocate for unbridled bling. Fashion icons such as Iris Apfel and Isabelle Blow have also worn jaw-dropping variations of shimmer that became talk of the town.

Carolina Herrera, Fendi, Prada and many more fashion houses showcased blinged-out creations at recently concluded fashion weeks, these bling- inspired looks aesthetically bring together the disco era and modern times.

Indian designers, too, have shimmer and high-voltage glam looks on their mind this season. Designers such as Neeta Lulla, Namrata Joshipura and Rina Dhaka showcased their versions of bling, recently. “In the 1980s we saw a whole lot of Bollywood films showing a lot bling gowns, pants and tops. Bling is in once again here and to stay, it’s a classic and not a fad as it gives a glam look. Whether it’s for a fun dress or an elegant look bling works well,” says designer Neeta Lulla who believes it has now settled into Indianwear like saris which wasn’t so early and this makes it even more classic and loved fabric

We have seen tech-developed sequined fabrics replace hand-embroidered bling, over the years. “Now, there are many techniques to create shimmer fabrics that look handmade. The modern technologies help in better looking fabric and in larger quantities. The quality and look of bling has improved tremendously, as techno-bling fabrics have come in, which are wider in width,” says Dhaka.

Bling used in Indianwear is also much-loved and wanted. Many want shimmer and bling outfits but with a classic, subtle look. “Controlled bling, with a minimalistic approach to crystals and sequin works really well. Colours such as emerald, aquamarine and opal are the ones that are raiding the fashion scene today,” says fashion designer Rimple Narula.

Experts also feel that the lockdown induced gloom had a major role to play in making bling popular once again. “During the pandemic, people really missed going out, dressing up and attending parties. Now that they’re finally able to, they certainly want to put their best foot forward and dress in bling and shimmer to feel good. People really want to dress up and make up for those ten months of pyjamas,” says stylist Nidhi Jeswani.

For formal occasions, you can wear shimmer gowns or a saree gown with no or minimal jewellery. A sequinned crop top, sequinned cardigan or a pair of sequinned shorts are great options to add a glam vibe to your casual look, says stylist Isha Bhansali.

For those who want to keep it minimal, shirts with embellished collars or sweatshirts with flashy details are great ideas. You can also go for accents in bling such as elegant bows and trails. Apart from outfits, even blinged-out accessories are a great way to make a glam statement. “A minaudière, a tote or a backpack with embellishments or a and oversized statement blingy neckpiece can look great and are perfect for those who want to road-test the trend,” says Bhansali.