Nysa Devgn celebrates 22nd birthday in stunning golden outfit, flaunts luscious and long ‘rockstar hair’: Pics

On the occasion of Nysa Devgan's birthday, her mother, Kajol, took to Instagram on April 20 to celebrate her daughter, sharing Nysa's glam and gilded look. Taking this moment, she penned a lovely message for her daughter who turned 22. Kajol shared glam pics of her daughter's birthday OOTD.(Instagram)

Kajol wrote, “Am I her blueprint or is she mine ? Can’t really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way 😜 love love love u my darling girl! ❤️”

The outfit hits the mark with its dreamy silhouette and ethereal champagne colour, capturing the golden hour goddess glow perfectly for the evening.

Let's take a deep dive into the outfit and look for style inspo.



More about the look

Nysa Devgn wore a stunning slip gown with dainty spaghetti straps and a glam cowl neckline, adding to the oomph factor. But the star of the look that elevated the otherwise basic slip dress was the sheer chiffon sash. Her makeup had a bronzy finish with a nude lip shade, light contouring, and bronzy-golden eyeshadow. Her long, thick hair was styled in dark waves.

Overall, the look undoubtedly embodied a golden hour glam that’s equal parts cosy romantic energy and runway chic.

Style takeaways

The look typically includes a 90s slip dress with a diaphanous thin scarf. (Pinterest)

Do you wish to recreate Nysa's outfit for your evening wear? Here are some style notes for you to select the right dress for this look:

Fluid body-hugging fitting: In Nysa's look and the Pinterest inspo pictures, a fluid yet form-framing slip dress made from satin or silk does the job exceptionally well. The key is that the dress should skim your curves, not squeeze.

Add a sheer sash or scarf to your look to transform the simple slip dress, making the combination really pay off. "The slip dress was all the rage in the '90s and early 2000s (cue Kate Hudson's yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days). It's the addition of a scarf that has reinvented and reimagined the simple spaghetti strap dress and has trended recently.

Add a sheer sash or scarf to your look to transform the simple slip dress, making the combination really pay off. "The slip dress was all the rage in the ’90s and early 2000s (cue Kate Hudson's yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days). It's the addition of a scarf that has reinvented and reimagined the simple spaghetti strap dress and has trended recently. Bronzy makeup: It's an outfit that ticks all the boxes of effortless glam. So, going minimal is not an option, but you still need to avoid being loud for your dress to shine. The best option is nude makeup, like how Nysa went for, opting for bronzy eyeshadow and nude lips.

