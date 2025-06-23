Pant suit to saree: Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen, Fatima Shaikh show range of feminine style for Metro In Dino promotions

Metro... In Dino, a story of how three couples navigate love across different age groups and metro cities, is all set to hit theatres on July 4. While the film’s release is just around the corner, the cast is already serving unique, standout looks during the promotions. Recently, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, posed for the paps during the promotions of the movie. Cast members, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, and Fatima Sana Sheikh all served unique looks at Metro...In Dino promotions.(PC: Social News XYZ via IG/@bollywoodwomenscloset)

Aditya Roy Kapur may have kept it minimal with a black shirt and dark denim jeans, but the look missed the mark because it may have been too basic in contrast to his female co-stars' looks. Given Aditya Kapur's sartorial potential, this didn't stand out as much. But it's the ladies who brought a strong fashion range to the table. Let's decode the looks one by one.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan went full throttle with boss-babe energy in a finely tailored, double-breasted blazer paired with sleek, straight-leg white trousers. Her choice of gold earrings was a smart styling move, perfectly matching the gold buttons on her blazer. After all, white and gold go hand in hand, seamlessly luxe and chic. The slicked-back low bun really complemented the sharp silhouette of her outfit, allowing the crisp blazer to truly stand out. Her outfit, the Zendaya Co-ord Set from Indian fashion label Amoshi and is at Rs10,990.

So, the next time you want to channel a luxe boss-babe vibes at a formal event, go for outfits with a lot of sleek lines (lapels, V necklines, straight leg trousers, padded shoulders, crisp cuffs, neat hems.)

Konkona Sensharma

Sara and Konkona’s outfits served a clear yin-and-yang moment, contrasting yet cohesive, like pieces of a puzzle. While Sara’s look was all about sharp lines and fine tailoring, Konkona embraced fluidity with an all-black ensemble that exuded quiet authority in a laid-back manner, quite the contrast to Sara’s sleek and commanding vibe. Konkona's outfit featured a unique zip-up top paired with a draped skirt, both from the label Antar-Agni. Though their aesthetics were different, there was still a thread of similarity; Konkona, too, sported a middle-parted sleek bun and golden earring (black and gold equally as chic as white and gold.)

The look, despite being a black monochrome head to toe, has an inherent avant-garde, artsy touch (because of the fluid drapes.)

Next time you want to go for a uber-cool, intellectual look, consider adding fluidity through loose fabrics in your OOTD.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Fatima checked all the boxes for a soft, romantic desi look, perfectly in tune with the theme of the film, which is rooted in love, passion and connection. The dainty floral motifs on the all-white saree, paired with the sweetheart neckline of the blouse, made this look a dreamy blend of old-school charm and new-age romance. The soft curls added to the ultra-feminine look, the perfect cherry on top for poise and grace.

All three looks of the leading ladies embody the full range of feminine style, from boardroom sharp and structured, to next-door relaxed and silver-screen graceful.

ALSO READ: Metro In Dino trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and co. navigate through complexities of love, commitment. Watch