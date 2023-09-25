Joining the league of Bollywood celebrities in pastel wedding look, actor and newly wed Parineeti Chopra dropped the latest pictures with groom Raghav Chadha and the Internet was on fire as fashion enthusiasts swoon over her tone on tone Manish Malhotra lehenga choli with geometrical intricate art work and the breathtaking emerald jewellery. The duo tied the knot in a big fat Udaipur wedding where Parineeti and Raghav were seen twinning in pastel tones. Parineeti Chopra's Manish Malhotra lehenga took 2500 hours to make, features Raghav Chadha's name in Devanagari script (Photo by Twitter/ParineetiChopra)

The pictures that have now gone viral, feature Parineeti dolled up in an exquisitely hand-crafted wedding ensemble, which according to the designer took 2500 hours to create. Manish described, “The beautiful tonal ecru base is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, using vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern. Nakshi and metal sequins add a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the delicate mesh #mmblouse and tulle framework dupatta, each embellished with fair-sized pearls (sic).”

To add a personalised touch reflecting their deep-rooted love, Parineeti's hand embroidered veil by the eponymous brand carried her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, which was created with the artistry of badla work. She accessorised her bridal look with a multi-tiered necklace that was studded with uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds in an antique finish, a pair of earrings, a maang tikka and haathphool designed with precision using uncuts, diamonds and Russian emeralds all by Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

The groom looked dapper in a cream sherwani. Taking to her social media handle, Parineeti captioned the pictures, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now... (sic).”

Needless to say, this combination of tone-on-tone wedding lehenga choli with emerald jewellery creates a timeless and elegant bridal look where the contrast between the soft pastels and the rich green of emeralds adds a touch of sophistication and luxury to the wedding attire.