People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
It is the era of zoom calls and online meetings. While most of us are somewhat still struggling with it, Priyanka Chopra has championed the online way of life. The actor who is currently staying in London with her husband Nick Jonas is busy promoting her upcoming film and her book, and mind you, she is doing all of that from the comforts of her home.
Priyanka often shares with her fans what her zoom meeting wardrobe looks like but today the actor posted a detailed makeup tutorial that is her go-to for these video calls. It is quick, effective and perfect for Priyanka, because she is extremely busy with the promotions and has no time for glam.
The video starts with the actor saying, “This is my quick, clean face DIY makeup. So this is what I do, it may or may not work for a lot of people, but I usually don’t have time to do makeup, so sometimes I just go in with a little bit of foundation under the eyes. All the girls who do actual-real makeup are going to be so mad at me because I just kind of throw stuff on my face and then just powder whatever my issue areas are. Literally, as simple as that.”
She continues explaining the things that she does in the video. Priyanka says, “I put the powder on my nose a bit, forehead, under eyes, a little bit around the mouth, as I don’t like my face too powdery, so I just kind of even it out. Then, I am onto the blush. With the blush, I like going a little bit to the side of my face because it gives me a little shape, also a little colour.” She then takes the same brush and applies the blush on her eyeshadow and the tip of her nose.
Then Priyanka uses an eyelash curler for her eyelashes and applies the mascara while saying, “I think it is amazing to wake your eyes up. This is basically my zoom makeup tutorial. This is what I do and how long it takes, eyes are very important on zoom.” She then fills in a few gaps in her eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil. Priyanka tops it off with a light lip colour.
To complete the look, the actor shows how she ties her hair for the video call and closes her collar button for a more finished look. And finally, Priyanka says that she adds fun accessories to style the look. What does your zoom call style look like?
Nora Fatehi recently shared a beautiful black and white image of herself looking like a dream in a pearl bustier designed for her by the duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
