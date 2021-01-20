Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is super busy these days, especially with the release of her upcoming book, Unfinished. On Wednesday, the Isn't It Romantic actor treated fans to a glamorous selfie and called herself an "updo expert." The 'Baywatch' star hopped on to Instagram to share the selfie in which she looks absolutely stunning in a blue shirt, silver hoops and a bracelet and sporting her usual rosy-cheeked and pink-lipped make-up look, her caption explained that the actor had dressed up for a virtual press junket meet. The image was captioned, "I must say, I've become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife."

Priyanka also shared the dates for the virtual tour of her book and posted on Instagram, "It’s a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th! @glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can’t think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world. AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you’ll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)! Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK!"

The actor seems to have got ready for her upcoming film 'The White Tiger'. The movie marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' and Netflix series 'Leila'. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead role among others. In the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok (Rajkummar). Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

(With ANI inputs)