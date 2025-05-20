Menu Explore
Power dressing for the millennial wardrobe: Fashion tips to dominate every meeting room in 2025

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 20, 2025 01:52 PM IST

2025 power dressing is genderless, fluid and fierce: Move over shoulder pads, this is what boss energy looks like in 2025.

Power dressing for the millennial wardrobe in 2025 is less about shoulder pads and more about showing up like you own the room without breaking a sweat. As Coco Chanel once said, “Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not luxury” and millennials have taken that to heart.

You don’t need loud logos to be loud, this is what power dressing looks like now.(Images by Trends inspiration/Deji Oloyede)
You don’t need loud logos to be loud, this is what power dressing looks like now.(Images by Trends inspiration/Deji Oloyede)

This millennial fashion trend screams confidence

There are no set rules for fashion; it is a form of personal expression hence, great style comes in all sizes but when it comes to making a bold statement with power dressing, there are a few key factors to consider.

 

If you look less presentable, the messages you send out could be under-confident, less powerful, lazy, clumsy or even in-efficient. (pexels )
If you look less presentable, the messages you send out could be under-confident, less powerful, lazy, clumsy or even in-efficient. (pexels )

 

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vaishali Dahiya, founder of Realm By Vaishali, shared, “Think slouchy blazers, wide-leg trousers and soft suiting that says ‘CEO energy’ with a side of weekend ease. Elevated basics are having a major moment because let’s be honest, a perfectly tailored cotton shirt or silk blouse can do more for your confidence than any name drop. Yves Saint Laurent nailed it: ‘Fashions fade, style is eternal’. Gender rules? We left those back in the 2010s.”

Forget the rules

Don't be afraid to defy the rules if an outfit feels amazing. Opt for monochromatic outfits as a single colour from head to toe can exude power and confidence. Certain colours portray strength and assurance, such as deep rich hues like red, navy and black can make a strong statement.

 

From ethnic print co-ords to luxe satin blouses, power dressing 2.0 is all about redefining the style.(Pinterest)
From ethnic print co-ords to luxe satin blouses, power dressing 2.0 is all about redefining the style.(Pinterest)

 

Vaishali said, “Today’s power players are mixing unisex silhouettes, oversized cuts and fluid fits with whatever makes them feel most like themselves. Add in bold pops of magenta, rich caramels and unapologetic prints because why whisper when you can enter like a headline? And the cherry on top? It’s all done sustainably. As queen Vivienne Westwood put it: ‘Buy less, choose well, make it last’. The new power look is confident, conscious and just a little bit cheeky, exactly like the people wearing it.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
