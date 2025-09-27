Price drop on Michael Kors watches: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here, and if you’ve been waiting to invest in a luxury timepiece, now is the moment. Michael Kors, known worldwide for its modern, fashion-forward watches, is offering discounts of up to 80% during the sale. From sleek stainless steel designs to bold black dials and elegant white finishes, there’s a Michael Kors watch for every personality and occasion. Price drop on Michael Kors watches: 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Luxury watches A Michael Kors watch can level up your look instantly if you’re heading to the office, a festive gathering, or a dinner date. With this price drop, you can finally add one (or more) of these coveted pieces to your collection without breaking the bank.

Top deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 Michael Kors watches at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Classic, versatile, and effortlessly stylish, this silver stainless steel watch is perfect for men who prefer understated elegance. It pairs beautifully with both formal shirts and casual polos, making it a wardrobe essential.



Loading Suggestions...

The Lexington is a true icon in the Michael Kors lineup. Its textured bezel and sophisticated dial give it a polished look, ideal for boardroom meetings or evening celebrations. This watch makes an excellent festive gift too.

Loading Suggestions...

Bold and confident, this all-black design is made for men who like making a statement. Perfect for pairing with crisp shirts or even festive kurtas, this watch transitions seamlessly from work to celebrations.



Loading Suggestions...

Fresh, modern, and elegant, this white-dial Maritime watch stands out with its minimal design. Ideal for those who prefer refined fashion choices, it’s a versatile piece you can wear daily or save for special occasions.



Loading Suggestions...

Durable yet stylish, the Blake watch is crafted in stainless steel with a sleek finish. It’s designed for the modern man who wants luxury that lasts. Whether you’re at the office or travelling, it’s a reliable companion.



Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist with a touch of luxury, this silver quartz watch is perfect for those who love subtle sophistication. Its timeless appeal makes it a great addition to both Western and ethnic outfits this festive season.



Loading Suggestions...

The Lexington Black is sleek, bold, and versatile, everything you need in a power watch. Wear it to a business presentation or a Diwali party, and it will enhance your look effortlessly.

Loading Suggestions...

An updated version of the classic Accelerator, this 2.0 silver model is contemporary, polished, and stylish. A great choice if you’re buying your first luxury watch or adding to your collection.



With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offering up to 80% off on Michael Kors watches, this is your golden chance to elevate your style or surprise a loved one with a premium gift. Shop your favourite Michael Kors watch today and make this festive season truly unforgettable.

Similar stories for you:

10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off

Chaniya Choli for Navratri: Top picks for Dandiya Night on Great Indian Festival

5 pure cotton white men’s shirts you can stylishly pair with jeans, chinos or trousers for versatile everyday dressing

Price drop on Michael Kors watches: 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival: FAQs Are Michael Kors watches water-resistant? Yes, most Michael Kors watches are water-resistant to varying depths (usually 30–100 metres). They can withstand splashes and brief immersion, but it’s best not to wear them while swimming or showering unless specified.

Are these watches suitable for gifting? Absolutely! Michael Kors watches are packaged elegantly and make for excellent festive gifts. With discounts up to 80%, this sale is the perfect time to buy them for birthdays, anniversaries, or Diwali celebrations.

How do I style a Michael Kors watch for festive wear? Michael Kors watches pair beautifully with both Western and ethnic outfits. For festive kurtas, a sleek silver or black dial works best, while a textured Lexington or Maritime design is ideal with blazers and formal wear.

Do Michael Kors watches come with a warranty? Yes, Michael Kors watches typically come with a manufacturer’s warranty that covers defects in material or workmanship, usually for two years. Make sure to check warranty details on the product page.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.