Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy 'magic hour' in comfy outfits perfect for romantic time on a yacht: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas never skip a chance to take a few moments out of their busy schedules and enjoy quality time together. After attending the ACC Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, US, Priyanka and Nick went sailing in Lake Tahoe on a yacht. The Jealous singer posted pictures from their trip and delighted millions of followers. The pictures show Priyanka in an orange ensemble and Nick in an all-black outfit, perfect for comfortably chilling on a yacht. Keep scrolling to check out their photos.

On Tuesday (IST), Nick dropped two photos featuring him and Priyanka chilling on a yacht sailing in Lake Tahoe. "Magic hour [heart emoji]," Nick captioned his post. While the first picture shows the couple enjoying the magic hour together, the second shows them cuddling up amid a stunning backdrop featuring clear blue water and a gorgeous sky. Check it out below. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in plunging neck contrast gown at Bulgari event takes over Paris with her elegance: See pics, videos)

Coming to Priyanka's outfit for going on a sail with Nick, the actor chose a head-to-toe orange ensemble. It features an orange-coloured crop top with long sleeves, ribbed details, cropped hem length, a tiny slit on the neckline with button-up details, and a body-skimming fit.

Priyanka wore the cropped top with a matching orange-hued joggers set featuring a high-rise waistline, gathered cuffs and a snug fit. She layered a black puffer jacket featuring dark brown faux leather sleeves over her comfy ensemble to round off the look. Additionally, a pair of sunglasses and chunky white lace-up sneakers completed the accessories.

In the end, Priyanka chose open tresses, a sleek gold chain with dainty charms, nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. Priyanka's outfit spells comfort and chic glamour with its effortless styling. You can steal the look for the next time you visit the beach or the sea during cold weather.

Nick complemented Priyanka in a black sweatshirt featuring a hooded cap, an adjustable drawstring on the neckline, a body-hugging fit and cinched hem. He rounded off the ensemble with a pair of joggers with gathered hem, a half-sleeved black puffer jacket and a matching black baseball cap. In the end, Nick styled his sailing look with tinted sunglasses, a sleek metallic watch and white slide-in sneakers.