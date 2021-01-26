Priyanka Chopra shows who's the boss in ₹17k silk shirt for online promotions
- Priyanka Chopra recently showed how to slay a formal look with a Work From Home twist in a beautiful blue shirt worth ₹17k.
If there is one celebrity who has absolutely championed the Work From Home ensembles, it is Priyanka Chopra. The actor who is extremely busy promoting her recently released film, The White Tiger along with her autobiography has been nailing the WFH looks. Priyanka has also been sharing the behind the scenes of her video calls and flaunting her outfits that are chic professional on top and snug at the bottom.
For a recent promotional interview, Priyanka donned a blue silk shirt and shared a close up with us. The slim signature silk shirt featured two front patch pockets. She also closed the top button of her shirt giving it a more professional feel. The Baywatch actor teamed her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a matching chunky bracelet.
Priyanka also did the glam for her interview on her own and the minimal look featured on-point brows teamed with subtle eyeshadow with matching blush, mascara-laden lashes and a red lip. To complete the look, the 38-year-old tied her hair in a bun and we are a fan. The actor shared the close up on her Instagram account with the caption, “I must say, I’ve become quite the updo expert #VirtualPressJunketLife (sic).”
If you also like the top and would want to add it to you formal wear collection, let us tell you that the button-down is from the shelves of the Paris-based brand Equipment. Adding this shirt to your collection will cost you ₹17,000.
Priyanka has been posting a lot of her glam on top and cosy on the bottom looks on social media. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The White Tiger. She has also completed shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You. Now Priyanka will start filming for a upcoming web series in London.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra shows who's the boss in ₹17k silk shirt for online promotions
- Priyanka Chopra recently showed how to slay a formal look with a Work From Home twist in a beautiful blue shirt worth ₹17k.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can haute couture resist the tracksuit tornado?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As he calls for 'Made in America,' Joe Biden prefers Swiss-made Rolex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput stuns in floral print sundress, it'll make you want to go on picnic
- For a recent shoot, Mira Rajput donned a beautiful yellow sundress that was adorned with intricate floral print. The fashionista looked absolutely breathtaking in the dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 letters which redefine Indianness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture steeped in Tarot symbolism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's WFH look includes stunning shirt worth ₹27k and comfy lowers
- One of Priyanka Chopra's Work From Home looks garnered more attention than the rest. Her fans loved her dark copper coloured formal blouse which she accessorised with statement gold jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunsets and abstract prints: Alaya F stuns in shirt and mini shorts worth ₹16k
- For a recent photoshoot, Alaya F donned a gorgeous abstract print co-ord set and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. The actor added her own touch to the outfit by the way she styled it, we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding
- Silver kaliras and an off-white lehenga is what fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted to wear on her wedding day. The groom Varun Dhawan also twinned with his childhood sweetheart and wore a sherwani in the same colour. The couple of the hour looked like royalty on their special day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses
- Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her 3 favourite hair care products for the times she wants to be 'romantic' or when she opts to be 'less fancy' in this ‘Vanity Vignettes’ video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters
- Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox