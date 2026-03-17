Pure cotton kurta pant sets you’ll want to wear on repeat this summer season: 8 picks for women

When the temperature rises, nothing works better than pure cotton ethnic wear—and these kurta pant sets are proof. Lightweight, breathable and oh-so stylish, they are best for office days, casual outings, travel and even low-key festive occasions.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.
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For this HT Shop Now list, I’ve carefully selected kurta sets from popular brands with strong customer ratings, focusing specifically on pure cotton fabrics that ensure maximum comfort in warm weather. The idea is to have pieces that are practical, wearable and worth your money.
So, if you like minimal prints, subtle embroidery or flowy silhouettes, these sets can be styled up or down easily. Pair them with kolhapuris or flats for everyday wear, or elevate the look with heels, statement earrings and a neat bun for a more polished vibe.
Cotton kurta sets for women
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This green kurta set from PARTHVI is a classic everyday essential that blends comfort with subtle style. The straight-cut kurta creates a clean, structured silhouette, while the airy palazzo pants ensure ease of movement throughout the day. The fresh print adds just the right amount of visual interest without feeling overwhelming.
Style tip: Pair this set with tan kolhapuris, a canvas tote and oxidised studs for a relaxed office or day-out look.
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This embroidered kurta set from Myx is perfect if you like your outfits simple yet refined. The subtle embroidery adds a touch of elegance, making it versatile enough to transition from work meetings to small gatherings. The breathable cotton fabric ensures you stay comfortable all day long.
Style tip: Perk up the look with block heels, a bun and statement jhumkas for a polished, semi-festive vibe.
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This printed set from MEERA FAB is designed for those who prioritise comfort without compromising on style. The relaxed silhouette makes it ideal for long hours, while the print adds a soft, feminine touch that works well for everyday wear.
Style tip: Keep it fuss-free with white flats, open hair and a sling bag for an easy, everyday aesthetic.
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This embroidered kurta set from Amayra adds a slightly dressier touch to cotton wear. The delicate detailing enhances the look, making it suitable for occasions where you want to look a bit more put-together without going over the top.
Style tip: Pair with gold-toned jewellery, strappy sandals and soft curls for a graceful festive-ready look.
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This maroon kurta set from rytras is all about understated elegance. The rich colour adds depth to the look, while the minimal print keeps it versatile and wearable. It’s a great option for those who prefer subtle yet impactful outfits.
Style tip: Style it with neutral heels, a structured handbag and minimal jewellery for a clean, office-ready outfit.
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This Anarkali set from Arayna brings a flowy, feminine silhouette into your everyday wardrobe. The flared design adds movement and elegance, making it perfect for occasions where you want a bit of drama without compromising on comfort.
Style tip: Go all out with chandbalis, embellished juttis and a soft glam makeup look for festive lunches or family gatherings.
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Another versatile pick from Amayra, this printed kurta set is designed for effortless everyday styling. The coordinated dupatta completes the look, making it easy to step out looking put-together with minimal effort.
Style tip: Add a messy bun, kolhapuris and a statement ring for a chic, laid-back vibe.
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This version from PARTHVI offers a fresh print update while maintaining the same comfortable silhouette. It’s the kind of outfit you can rely on for repeat wear, thanks to its breathable fabric and easy styling.
Style tip: Pair with colourful juttis, a stack of bangles and a small potli bag for a slightly festive everyday look.
They are breathable, lightweight and comfortable, making them perfect for long hours and warm weather.
Yes, palazzos provide a relaxed fit and better airflow, making them more comfortable for extended wear.
Yes, with the right accessories like statement jewellery, heels and a styled dupatta, they can easily be dressed up.
These picks are based on popular brands, strong customer ratings and pure cotton fabric, ensuring quality and comfort.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
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