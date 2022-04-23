PV Sindhu's sizzling ethnic look in 1 lakh deep green lehenga makes jaws drop

One of India's most successful sportspersons and ace badminton player, PV Sindhu is a star athlete who is often seen laying style cues off the court, on how to set fire to the fashion game and ooze oomph with distinct boldness, be it in ethnic wear or westerns. When she is not grabbing the spotlight on badminton court, PV Sindhu is busy grabbing eyeballs with her sartorial fashion sense and sizzling looks and her latest viral pictures in a deep green floral lehenga are proof.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the athlete shared a slew of pictures as she dolled up for a breathtaking photoshoot and we are smitten. The pictures featured Sindhu donning a deep green velvet blouse that came with full sleeves and a plunging deep V-neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

The sultry blouse sported embroidery in contrasting rose gold thread all over. Flaunting washboard abs, the diva teamed the blouse with a lehenga that too was made of deep green velvet fabric and came with intricate floral embroidery work in rose gold thread.

The attire was layered with a matching deep green net dupatta and Sindhu let her ensemble do the maximum talking by leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted soft curls. She accessorised her look with a pair of white earrings, a choker and a stack of finger rings from Aulerth and Suneet Varma Couture.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick, Sindhu amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, she set the Internet on fire and simply captioned the pictures, “Smile, shine and sparkle (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian ethnic women’s wear label, Vvani by Vani Vats, that boasts of fashion that is classic, eternal and distinctive and a depiction of the royal Indian handcraft which intermingles archaic Indian embroideries and techniques in unconventional designs. The deep green lehenga originally costs ₹1,20,000 on the designer website.

PV Sindhu's lehenga from Vvani by Vani Vats (vvanivats.com)

PV Sindhu was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Bornalii Caldeira.