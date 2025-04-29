R Ashwin rocks classic formals at Padma Awards ceremony, wife Prithi looks stunning in red ethnic suit. See pics

Cricketer R. Ashwin was conferred the prestigious Padma award by President Droupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28. The 38-year-old spinner was joined by his wife, Prithi Narayanan, for the momentous occasion. Later, Ashwin took to Instagram, sharing stunning pictures of the couple from the ceremony. Let's take a closer look at their stunning ensembles for the ceremony. (Also read: Radhika Merchant looks like a vision in pastel lehenga, rewears her wedding necklace for stunning ethnic look. See pics ) R Ashwin and wife Prithi Narayanan shine in elegant ensembles for Padma Awards.(Instagram/@rashwin99)

R. Ashwin keeps it sharp in classic formals for Padma Awards

For the occasion, Ashwin looked every bit the gentleman in a classic navy blue blazer paired with straight-fit trousers and a crisp white shirt featuring subtle vertical blue stripes. He neatly tucked the shirt into his pants, adding to the polished vibe of his look. He accessorised with shiny black shoes that elevated his formal attire. With a perfectly groomed beard and slicked-back, gelled hair, Ashwin looked absolutely dashing.

What did Prithi Narayanan wore

On the other hand, his wife Prithi looked stunning in a bright red ethnic ensemble. Her outfit featured a full-sleeved kurta crafted from luxurious silk fabric, adorned with intricate golden embroidery that beautifully showcased exquisite craftsmanship. She paired it with straight-fit pants and a matching, heavily embroidered dupatta elegantly draped over her shoulder, completing her graceful and festive look.

She accessorised her look with a pair of golden jhumka earrings, a sleek gold necklace adorning her neck, stacked bangles on her wrist, and a pair of silver heels. Her makeup was subtle, featuring kohl eyes, smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a tiny red bindi adorning her forehead. With her luscious curly tresses left loose, Prithi looked simply wow.

About Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is an Indian cricketer known for his right-arm off-spin bowling and lower-order batting. Considered one of the most successful spinners in cricket history, he has been a key player for the Indian team, contributing to their victories in the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.