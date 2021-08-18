Radhika Apte in 5k printed mini dress makes polka dots a wardrobe must-have

After giving styling cues on how to wear white ensembles, Parched actor Radhika Apte is now slaying monochrome dressing in a chic outfit and how. The star's stylists took to Instagram to share her photos in a polka-dot mini ensemble, and made this print a wardrobe must-have.

Radhika Apte is never one to shy away from taking the unconventional route. However, for this photoshoot, instead of opting for a bold OTT ensemble, the Sacred Games actor toned it down by going for a simple printed mini in black and white colour.

The ensemble is from the clothing brand Summer Somewhere. It is a perfect look for the current weather, for when you don't want to try too much and look glam with minimum effort. Read on to know all about the dress and its price.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte shows how to wear white with two chic and glam looks, see pics here

The white mini length dress, made from lightweight crepe, features black polka dots, voluminous sleeves, and a low draped neckline.

The full-sleeved ensemble had a slim fitted bodice that hugged Radhika's curves perfectly, making it an idle fit for the sweltering or humid seasons.

Radhika wore the ensemble with white pointed stilettos and tiny silver hoop earrings. The minimal accessories allowed the outfit to be the star of the look. Nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, smoky eye shadow and blushed cheeks completed her glam.

If you wish to buy the ensemble, we have found the price details for you. Called the Lucia Mini Dress, Radhika's outfit is available for ₹5,590.

Take styling cues from the actor herself if you are adding this dress to your collection. Wear the ensemble with your tresses left loose in a messy look, and add some hoops while going out for drinks with your girlfriends on a balmy day.

Polka dot prints have always been a timeless trend. Be it Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or Dimple Kapadia in Bobby to Deepika Padukone, celebrities from generations have donned this quirky print. Now, Radhika Apte's ensemble adds this print to our monsoon dressing list too.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON